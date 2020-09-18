Lou Holtz Puts Orlando Mansion On The Market For $4.5 Million

College-coaching legend Lou Holtz has put his Orlando mansion on the market for $4.5 million. The 11,000-square-foot home may sound familiar to you – it was struck by lightning five years ago and devastated by a fire – it took 60 firefighters about three hours to extinguish that fire. Since then, the interior was fully renovated and restored. Holtz stands to make a tidy profit on the sale. He bought the house for a mere $254,000 in 1997, the year after he left his coaching job at Notre Dame.

The house is located in the gated Lake Nona Golf and Country Club development. A circular driveway takes you through the lushly landscaped grounds. One path off the driveway leads to the three-car garage and golf cart garage while the other leads to the entrance to the two-story home. The home has wood-coffered ceilings, a smoking room with an air purification system, and a billiards room with a wet bar. The home has an elevator, six bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms. French doors open to the pool deck. The patio has a grill and a fireplace. The pool and spa are screened in in typical Florida fashion. The property is just over an acre.

Inside, Holtz has a "Walkway of Fame" decorated with memorabilia and ending in a rotunda filled with the various trophies from his long and illustrious coaching career. Holtz won two college national championships and was the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year twice. In his 35-year coaching career, he had a record of 249-132-7. His 1988 Notre Dame team went 12-0 on the season, won the Fiesta Bowl and was named the consensus national champion. He is the only football coach to run six different schools to bowl games and the only coach to have four different programs land in the top 20 rankings to end the season. He retired from coaching in 2004 and joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2005. He retired from ESPN in 2015. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He is scheduled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

Holtz was married to his wife Beth from July 22, 1961, until June 20, 2020, when she lost her battle with cancer. They have four children. Lou Holtz is 83 years old and has a net worth of $20 million.