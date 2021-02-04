Los Angeles Is Home To The Largest (And Most Expensive) Residence In The World

The One is a recently completed residential estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. It spent nearly a decade in development and it is billed as the world's largest and most expensive home. The 105,000-square-foot property sits on five acres and is surrounded on three sides by a moat. The One gives the appearance of floating above the city. The property took eight years and 600 people to build. It was developed by Nile Niami and designed by architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi. The One is on the market for $340 million.

The house has 26-foot-high ceilings and panoramic 360-degree views of the ocean, downtown LA, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Niami stipulated a neutral color palette of gray, black and white, to let the views of the ocean and mountains dominate the color palette of the space. The living and entertainment spaces of the home are separated. The entertainment spaces are located on the lower level.

The One has 21 bedrooms and 42 bathrooms. It is made up of four separate structures. The main house is 74,000 square feet. The master suite is 5,500 square feet and reportedly has several bathrooms, two walk-in closets, and its own infinity pool. The garage can house 30 cars. The home also has a four-lane bowling alley, a movie theatre that seats 30, a private nightclub, and a philanthropy wing designed to host charity galas for up to 200 people. There's also a 10,000 square foot sky deck and five swimming pools. The interior space is designed to look like a high-end luxury hotel. The home also boasts an impressive art collection and bespoke furniture from byShowroom.

The One will always be the largest residence in Los Angeles due to recently changed ordinances in the city that guarantee a house of this size will never be built again in LA.

In 2018, it was reported that The One, which was still under construction, would hit the market for $500 million. It has actually hit the market for $340 million, which still makes it the priciest home in the U.S.

The One's developer Nile Niami started out as a film producer who transitioned into becoming a real estate developer. He is known for developing lavish mansions in Los Angeles that cost over $100 million. He started in real estate by flipping inexpensive homes in the suburbs of L.A. His first big deal was in 2012 when he flipped a home to the Winklevoss twins for $18 million. In 2014, he sold a custom-built mansion in Holmby Hills to P. Diddy for $39 million. In 2016, he sold a Beverly Hills mansion for $38.3 million. In 2017, he sold a $26 million home to Floyd Mayweather. That same year, he completed work on the $100 million Opus home in Beverly Hills.