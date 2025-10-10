Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink Sales Have Reportedly Plunged 75% Since 2023

There was a time, not all that long ago, when Logan Paul was just like any other midwestern kid. Armed with a camera and a wild sense of humor, Logan and his younger brother Jake Paul rose to fame on Vine, the now-defunct six-second video platform. On Vine, Logan in particular built a massive audience with slapstick sketches and over-the-top antics. When Vine shut down, both Paul brothers successfully migrated to YouTube, where their subscriber bases ballooned into the tens of millions. Along the way, they made headlines for controversial stunts, high-profile feuds, and a polarizing but effective ability to stay in the public eye.

One of Logan's most notable rivalries came with fellow YouTuber and UK-based content creator KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji.

What began as online trash talk eventually morphed into two actual boxing matches — amateur bouts that packed arenas and sold hundreds of thousands of pay-per-view streams. The drama was real, the marketing was savvy, and the spectacle helped catapult both men beyond internet fame and into mainstream pop culture. But while fans were still arguing over who won in the ring, Logan Paul and KSI were quietly working on a much bigger hustle behind the scenes.

In what turned out to be a genuinely brilliant business move, the former rivals teamed up to launch a beverage company: Prime Hydration.

Debuting in early 2022, the brand positioned itself as a sports drink alternative, somewhere between Gatorade and an energy shot.

As a crusty old 40-something cynical internet writer, I'll admit that I was extremely skeptical that Prime would become anything other than a flash-in-the-pan. I was wrong. Prime immediately exploded in popularity. Prime didn't just sell — it went viral. Cases flew off store shelves, resale markets popped up among school kids, and social media turned every flavor drop into an event.

By 2023, Prime had reportedly surpassed $1.3 billion in global revenue, an absurd figure for a beverage company not backed by a legacy food conglomerate.

However.

As a crusty old 40-something cynical internet writer, I'll admit that I was somewhat happy to see a recent report claiming that Prime's sales — particularly in the UK and U.S. — have PLUMMETED.

75% Decline

According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, Prime is on pace to only generate $300 million in revenue in 2025. Again, that's down from $1.3 billion in 2023. That's a 76% drop.

In 2023, PRIME sold $1.3 Billion in product. It's on pace to do only $300 million in 2025. pic.twitter.com/7vThyYqFVE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 8, 2025

Lawsuits and Vendor Disputes

As if falling sales weren't enough, Prime is also facing legal troubles from its suppliers. In 2024, beverage bottler Refresco sued Prime's parent company for $68 million, alleging breach of contract. Refresco claimed Prime had committed to ordering 18.5 million cases per year and fell "well below" those volumes. The suit blamed "fading social media buzz" and mounting lawsuits for the decline. The case was dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, but the public filing laid bare the business pressure Prime is under.

A second lawsuit, filed by ingredient supplier Agrovana, accused Prime of failing to pay for products it had contractually ordered. Agrovana's filing described the company as having "cash-flow issues" and noted that Prime was trying to secure credit to pay its bills. Prime denied the claims and filed a counterclaim, asserting Agrovana failed to meet quality standards. That case remains ongoing.

The Future of Prime

When Prime launched, it looked like a masterclass in influencer branding — a collision of hype, timing, and audience engagement that built a billion-dollar company almost overnight. But sustaining that kind of buzz is notoriously difficult. Influencer-led brands often burn hot and fast. Ask anyone who invested in Something Navy or Feastables or any number of viral product lines that struggled to survive once the online frenzy wore off.

The question now is whether Prime has enough substance — as a beverage and a brand — to stick around without the constant booster shot of viral marketing.

Bad Timing

The timing could not be worse for Logan Paul. Just last month, he plunked down $32.5 million for a mansion in Puerto Rico. In a video tour he gave of the home, which I'll include below, Logan somewhat implied that he overextended himself to buy the mansion as a way to force himself to keep hustling. We still estimate his net worth at a healthy $200 million, but much of that is based on illiquid assets like the value of Prime and his clothing company. And perhaps our valuation of Prime needs to be marked way way down…