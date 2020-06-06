Little-Known Apple Co-Founder Selling His 14,000 Acre Working Cattle Ranch In California For $37.5 Million

Mike Markkula was the third employee of Apple and its second CEO. He never became a household name like Steve Jobs, but he was instrumental in Apple's early days. He made a $250,000 angel investment in the fledgling company, giving him one-third of the company alongside Jobs and Steve Wozniak. He also helped develop the company's business strategy. He was one of the longest-serving board members in Apple's history before he resigned in 1997. Since he left Apple, Markkula has invested in a few startups as well as donated money to Santa Clara University for the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.

He's put his 14,000-acre on the market for $37.5 million. The property, Rana Creek Ranch, comes with a one-bedroom, 5,413-square-foot main house with a two-bedroom guest wing, a separate two-bedroom guesthouse, and five other homes, as well as a private lake, riding arena, two barns, and a 2,900-foot landing strip and helipad. The ranch was listed back in 2013 for $59.95 million, again in 2016 for $45 million, and now for $37.5 million. Rana Creek Ranch is the largest landholding in the Carmel Valley. The ranch is located about 85 miles south of Silicon Valley. It is more than 20 square miles of rolling hills.

The interior of the main house is open and airy with light-colored wood and floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen features a large island and dining nook. The bedroom is surrounded by windows overlooking lush trees and has a walk-in closet bigger than most apartments. The home has a full bar and separate billiards room. The main house is connected by a covered walkway to a two-bedroom guest wing. The guest wing has a living area with a fireplace, as well as a kitchen. In addition to the guest wing, the property includes a separate two-bedroom guest house, offices, and staff quarters. The property also features a private lake, riding arena, and two barns. The swimming pool overlooks the rolling hills of the ranch.

Do you have $37.5 million to spare? This piece of California paradise could be yours!