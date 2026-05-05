LeBron James Isn't Actually Billionaire (And Has Never Been One)

Let me preface this by making it clear that we're not just trying to be haters here. I would LOVE to be able to write an article today declaring LeBron James officially has become a billionaire. It would be great content, even if we had to hat-tip Forbes or Bloomberg for breaking an amazing scoop. I also want to be clear out of the gate that, barring a divorce or some other insane scandal, LeBron will absolutely become a billionaire someday. We just don't think it's accurate today. With that caveat out of the way…

Yesterday, the Twitter algorithm served me a video in which an interviewer very bluntly asked LeBron James: "A quick Google search says that your net worth is $1.2 billion…"

Lebron basically deflected the question, replying: "I got a couple thousand in my bank… I ain't got no money. My kids got all the money now. They take care of dad. I'm broke." Here's the actual exchange:

LeBron James reveals he's not a billionaire "Google search is a lie. It's way less. I got a couple thousand in my bank" "I am free for me. Everything I got on, free. This LeBron edition Richard Mille, free. My wedding band, free" "I ain't got no money. My kids got all the… pic.twitter.com/MLGScHIW1w — cpt dank (@cptdankkk) May 3, 2026

What's going on here? Three possibilities:

#1) LeBron is just being humble and coy because he thinks it's tacky to talk about money.

#2) He's aware of the extremely dumb "billionaire tax" that will be on the ballot in California this November.

If voters pass the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act, the state will take a one-time snapshot of residents' wealth on December 31, 2026, and levy a 5% tax on billionaires. If LeBron's net worth is actually $1.2 billion, he'd be on the hook for an eight-figure tax bill. Downplaying his wealth might simply be a massive tax avoidance strategy!

#3) He's NOT actually a billionaire.

In my very strong opinion, the answer is #3. Despite what Forbes and Bloomberg say, LeBron is NOT and has never been a billionaire. As you can see on LeBron's net worth page, we currently peg his net worth at $800 million. Here's why LeBron is not a billionaire…

Bad Billionaire Math

On June 2, 2022, Forbes published an article titled:

"LeBron Jame is Officially A Billionaire"

At the time, they bestowed LeBron with a nice round $1 billion net worth. Here is exactly how they broke it down back then:

$300 Million – A roughly 50% stake in his production company, SpringHill, based on a private funding round that valued the whole company at $725 million.

$90 Million – A 1% stake in Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

$80 Million – Personal real estate holdings.

$30 Million – An investment in Blaze Pizza.

Conveniently, those four buckets equated to a nice round $500 million. To come up with the other $500 million in net worth, Forbes gave the following explanation:

"It's expensive to live like LeBron, but even after accounting for managers, agents, lawyers, and a superstar's spending habits, Forbes still believes LeBron James has more than a half-billion dollars in net assets beyond what's listed above."

Forbes basically swagged out another half-billion-dollar fortune using not much more than a "yada yada yada." In this nebulous "yada yada yada" basket, Forbes highlighted just two investments to justify their numbers:

#1) Beats by Dre

As it turned out, LeBron owned an estimated 1% of Beats by Dre when it was acquired by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. 1% of $3 billion is $30 million, which would be cut down to $15-20 million after taxes. That leaves around $480 million in nebulous net worth. Maybe the next investment was a huge win…

#2) Ladder

In 2018, LeBron and some partners, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, co-founded a sports nutrition company called Ladder. In December 2020, Ladder was acquired by Beachbody for $28 million in an all-stock deal.

In June 2021, a year before the Forbes article was published, Beachbody went public via a SPAC. When it was all said and done, Ladder essentially owned roughly 1% of the newly public Beachbody. Let's assume LeBron personally owned half of that stake.

Out of the gate, Beachbody was valued at roughly $3 billion, making LeBron's half-percent stake worth around $15 million. But by June 2022—the exact month Forbes declared him a billionaire—the SPAC had already imploded. The market cap had dropped to $400 million, bringing LeBron's stake down to around $2 million. Today, Beachbody's stock is such a disaster that they had to execute a 1-for-50 reverse stock split just to avoid being delisted. The company's total market cap is now hovering around $100 million. If LeBron still owns his shares, they are worth a few hundred thousand dollars at best. We're still missing around $480 million in nebulous net worth. But it gets worse…

The $300 Million SpringHill Implosion

As a reminder, according to Forbes' breakdown, a staggering $300 million of LeBron's net worth came from his roughly 50% stake in his entertainment venture, The SpringHill Company. Forbes arrived at that number accurately. Back in the late 2021 ZIRP-era (Zero Interest Rate Policy), SpringHill completed a private fundraising round that valued the company at an eye-watering $725 million. A few months earlier, SpringHill released "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which went on to earn a staggering $163 million on its budget of $150 million. Staggering.

In 2022, SpringHill released an Adam Sandler straight-to-Netflix movie called "Hustle" that I had not heard of until 30 seconds ago, and a remake of "House Party," which earned a staggering $9 million at the global box office. Several more streaming outputs, including "Rez Ball" and "Starting 5," barely registered,

The reality of SpringHill was far less glamorous than its astronomical valuation suggested. Leaked financial data later revealed that the company was essentially a money pit. Despite bringing in revenue, they hemorrhaged cash—losing $17 million in 2022 and another $28 million in 2023.

By late 2024, the Hollywood bubble had burst, and SpringHill was running out of options. To stop the financial bleeding and survive a tightening market, they were forced into a cashless "merger of equals" with the British production company Fulwell 73 (the team behind Carpool Karaoke and The Kardashians).

When two media companies agree to a 50/50 merger just to eliminate redundancies, pool resources, and survive, that $725 million peak valuation goes up in smoke. Today, LeBron's paper stake in the combined entity is a fraction of what Forbes claimed it was worth in 2022. It might even be worthless. SpringHill did not produce a movie in 2025 or 2026. It does continue to produce the NBC game show "The Wall," the HBO show "The Shop," and the YouTube show "Recipe for Change."

The Only Winners: Sports and Pizza

To be fair, LeBron's traditional investments have grown. His 1% stake in Fenway Sports Group (which owns the Red Sox and Liverpool FC) has benefited from the massive surge in sports franchise valuations, likely pushing that specific asset closer to $140 million today. His real estate and Blaze Pizza investments are also fine.

NBA + Endorsement Earnings

At this point, you might be screaming at your screen: "Wait a minute! LeBron has played in the NBA for over two decades! What about his salary and endorsements?!"

It's a fair question, and it's usually the first thing critics point to when trying to justify his billionaire status. If you look at his career gross earnings as of the 2025–2026 season, he has earned roughly $581 million in pure NBA salary.

But then the financial media usually throws in a massive caveat: He has also earned over $1 billion off the court! This is where the math gets incredibly fuzzy. That $1 billion endorsement figure is heavily reliant on the "lifetime" contract he signed with Nike in 2015. While the deal might eventually pay out $1 billion over the course of his natural life, Nike didn't hand him a billion-dollar check a decade ago. It is structured as an annual payout (estimated at roughly $30 million a year). The vast majority of that $1 billion hasn't even been paid yet.

When you look at his actual, realized off-court cash flow over the last two decades, a generous estimate is closer to $600 million to $700 million. So, let's assume his total lifetime gross cash earnings—salary plus actual endorsement checks cashed—is roughly $1.3 billion. Case closed, right? He's a billionaire!

Wrong. Because gross income is not net worth. First, the IRS takes the top federal marginal rate of 37%. Then, because LeBron lives and plays in California, the state takes another 13.3% to 14.4%. Add in the "jock taxes" he has to pay to other states for away games, and LeBron is effectively handing over roughly 50% of every dollar he makes straight to the government. Just like that, his lifetime gross cash is chopped down to roughly $650 million.

Superstars don't operate for free. LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, and Klutch Sports take their standard cut of his NBA contracts, and industry standards dictate they likely take closer to 10% to 20% of his off-court endorsement deals. Add in his business managers, publicists, and high-priced entertainment lawyers, and you can easily shave another 10% to 15% off his after-tax income. Now that $650 million cash pile shrinks to roughly $550 million.

Now consider the burn rate of living like a king for 23 years. LeBron supposedly spends $1.5 million a year just on maintaining his body (cryotherapy, personal chefs, trainers). Then factor in the costs of private jets, 24/7 security details, massive family vacations on chartered yachts, and the exorbitant property taxes and upkeep on his $80 million real estate portfolio. Even if we conservatively estimate he spends $10 million to $15 million a year on his lifestyle, that's hundreds of millions of dollars out the door over two decades.

Bottom Dollar

In our very strong opinion, Forbes' math did not equate to billionaire status back in 2022, and it's even worse in 2026. Also, keep in mind, Forbes has actually INCREASED LeBron's net worth since 2022. They now claim he's worth $1.2 billion?!

If we see real evidence that LeBron is a billionaire right now, we'll happily jump on the bandwagon and eat crow. We've done that before, but we've also been vindicated before. For now, we're going to stick with our conservative current $800 million estimate.