Last Month A Mysterious Unnamed Crypto Billionaire Bought An LA Mansion For $83 Million

The homes that line the streets and coastline of Pacific Palisades tend to be rather… grand and luxurious. But the estate located at 1601 San Onofre Drive in the chic enclave west of Los Angeles really takes the cake when it comes to grandeur, luxury … and cost.

The mansion recently broke the record for residential sales on the westside of Los Angeles when it was picked up by a cryptocurrency billionaire for an astounding $83 million! Not only that, the home has a number of futuristic features that make it fit for … well either Iron Man or James Bond. For one thing, the roof of the home is retractable (good for tanning in your bedroom I guess), and to get into the master suite, you have to face a retinal scan. If that's not enough, the home also comes with not one, but two panic rooms.

Prior to its sale, the mansion was rented for $350,000 per month.

The listing for the home on The Williams Estates reads:

"The pinnacle of organic modern bringing the indoors out with nature on a flawless one-acre promontory nestled next to Santa Monica State Park."

Before the $83 million sale to an unidentified man who made his money in cryptocurrency, Elon Musk reportedly toured the property.

The home has six bedrooms and 18 bathrooms across its 20,000 square feet. The retractable roof is located over the master suite and it can be opened completely (for nude sunbathing I guess) or it can become a glass windowpane to keep the wind and weather out. The ceiling can also become a projection screen – and how freaking cool is that?!

The mansion also has a chef's kitchen designed by renowned sushi chef Nobu, a master closet that looks like a high-end clothing boutique, a fully stocked wine cellar, a high-tech, state-of-the-art home theater, a 20-seat outdoor theater and dining area, a rooftop deck with a combination pool and Jacuzzi the listing is calling a pool-cuzzi, an outdoor lounge with fire pit, infinity pool, full gym with views of the Santa Monica mountains, a spa, a lushly landscaped garden, smart home features, and a garage with a turntable that can also be a dance floor and ballroom.

While the price of $83 million is insanely high, the buyer is definitely getting a lot of bang for his buck with this property!