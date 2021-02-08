Kevin James Buys $14 Million Oceanfront Mansion In South Florida

The man who gave us "Paul Blart Mall Cop" and "The King Of Queens" just spent $14 million on an enormous six-bedroom oceanfront estate in Delray Beach, Florida. Apparently, Kevin James has been eyeing this property for a while and was able to get it for less than the $15,950,000 it was originally listed at. The property was recently renovated both inside and out. A team of architects and interior designers redesigned and upgraded the oceanfront mansion according to property records.

The 18,906-square-foot home overlooks the Atlantic Ocean in the very coveted area of Delray Beach, just north of chic Boca Raton. The grounds of the estate are lushly landscaped. The property has a five-car garage attached to the main house. The home has an elevator, upgraded finishes, a recreational area, and a wine cellar. The patio features an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill and a pool that is just a few steps away from the ocean. There is also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house.

James is most famous for his long-running sitcom "The King of Queens." He played Doug Hefferman from 1998 to 2007 for a total of 207 episodes. For the middle seasons of the show's run, Kevin's salary per episode on "The King of Queens" was $300,000. For the final seasons, he earned $400,000 per episode. As an executive producer and owner of a percentage of the show's backend equity, he has earned north of $50 million on syndication deals to-date, which explains how he's able to afford $14 million on an oceanfront estate.

This isn't James and his wife Steffiana's first foray into Delray Beach's real state scene. In 2012, they paid $18.5 million for a lavish oceanfront home one block from his new home. A year later, they paid $4.25 million for the empty lot next door to create an absolutely ridiculous compound. They listed the nearly 3-acre property for sale in 2016 for $29 million, without finding a buyer. They are still the owners.

Kevin previously owned a couple of homes in Los Angeles, the most notable he sold in 2013 for $5.5 million.