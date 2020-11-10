Johnny Depp Loses Wife Beater Libel Court Case

This week, a judge called Johnny Depp a "monster," who had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard 12 times while handing down the verdict in his $6.5 million libel lawsuit against the British newspaper "The Sun." Depp has vowed to appeal the ruling, which he called bewildering. The trial took place over 16 days at London's High Court. The judge believes that Depp hit Heard on 12 of the 14 times she claims he did. Heard has accused Depp of beating her on multiple occasions while he was high on cocaine and pills and drunk on liquor. Depp's attorneys brought up the fact that the judge in the case appears to have ignored the evidence they presented from police officers, doctors and nurses, and Heard's former assistant who all believe that Heard is lying about the abuse.

The result of this case puts Depp in danger of financial ruin. Depp sued "The Sun" newspaper over the April 2018 headline "Gone Potty: How Can JK Rowling Be Genuinely Happy Casting Wife Beater Johnny Depp In The New Fantastic Beasts Film?" Heard was the chief witness for the newspaper. When she took the stand, the actress cried as she told the court of the 14 times Depp allegedly beat her.

The judge ruled that the newspaper had proved the headline and accompanying evidence were substantially true. The judge went on to say that the fact that Heard called Depp a monster while he was drinking and doing drugs was "not a figment of her imagination." Specifically, the judge said: "I accept her evidence that Mr. Depp used the term to refer to that part of his personality when affected by drink and/or drugs, he would do things which he would not otherwise do and of which he might have no recollection afterward."

Heard and her legal team is now focusing on a second, $50 million libel suit Depp filed in the U.S. over a column she wrote for the "Washington Post" about being the victim of domestic violence. Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million, claiming that Depp and his lawyers have been perpetrating a global smear campaign against her.

This recent loss in court leaves Depp facing legal fees of more than $6.5 million dollars for both his and "The Sun's" legal fees.

During the three-week trial, we got a look into the troubled life of Depp and Heard. A number of truly strange claims were brought up, including:

Depp admitted taking large amounts of cocaine. Depp claimed to be naturally able to drink more than normal people could. Heard defecated in their bed. Depp accused Heard of having an affair with Elon Musk. Depp threatened to cut his penis off. Depp lost $650 million and owes $100 million in taxes. Depp spent $30,000 on red wine monthly. Depp spent three days on a drug and booze bender during which he repeatedly attacked Heard while the couple was in Australia.

Depp denied all of the allegations, called Heard's claims a "hoax," and accused her of attacking him. He also called his ex-wife a gold-digger. The judge threw that claim out.

Depp and Heard met on the set of "The Rum Diary" in 2009. They married in early 2015. Depp filed for divorce in May 2016.