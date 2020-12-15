Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Drop $30 Million On 'Billionaire's Bunker' Land  

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have added to their impressive real estate portfolio. They've plunked more than $30 million down on a lot of land on Miami's Indian Creek Island – also known as the 'Billionaire's Bunker.' Perhaps they are planning their post-Washington D.C. life. The couple reportedly looked at a number of mansions and lots of land in Miami and Palm Beach. They decided on a 1.84-acre lot called Lot 4, which was owned by Julio Iglesias.

Indian Creek Island is a very secure spot for the high profile couple to settle in. It has 29 homes and 13 police officers. The lot sold for $31.8 million. Taxes are just under $500,000 a year.

The lot comes with 200 feet of private waterfront. Jared's brother Joshua and his wife Karlie Kloss bought a $22 million home in Miami this year and many of Ivanka and Jared's friends have left New York City and Manhattan for the sunnier climate and lower taxes and real estate prices of Florida. They reportedly will also keep their home on Park Avenue in Manhattan. For the past four years, Ivanka, Jared, and their kids have lived in a $15,000-a-month rental home in Washington D.C. The couple is also renovating and adding onto their home on the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Current and former residents of their new neighborhood include Carl Icahn, Don Shula, hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Adriana Lima, and former Philadelphia Eagles owns Norman Braman.