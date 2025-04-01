Is Hailey Bieber The Newest Celebrity Billionaire Thanks To Her Skincare Brand?

In the last 24 hours, roughly 30 people have emailed CelebrityNetWorth to report the apparent news that Hailey Bieber's beauty company, Rhode, was just valued at $1.44 billion, and therefore she is a billionaire. If true, that would indeed be exactly the kind of news we would want to report on here at CNW!!

A natural skeptic, I always perform my own due diligence when these types of rumors are submitted to our inbox (PS. I can always be reached here: [email protected]). The best way to verify if a story is accurate is to check the source. Hopefully, the source of the tip is an article from a highly authoritative business outlet like CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, or Bloomberg. If the source is a Twitter post or an Instagram story from some random account… meh… need to take those tips with a grain of salt.

Good news! Everyone submitting the tip in the last 24 hours pointed to an article from CNBC. So is Hailey Bieber a billionaire??? Unfortunately, no…

Madeup Makeup Numbers

The source of the rumor is not the American version of CNBC. It is an Indian affiliate called CNBC TV 18. The article does not cite any news or other source when it claims:

"Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode, has achieved a valuation of $1.44 billion in just two years since its launch in 2022."

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand Rhode achieved a valuation of $1.44 Billion. Congrats Hailey Bieber! pic.twitter.com/ygQGmkoHk1 — fae (@demismonarchy) March 31, 2025

I can not find a single reputable news site backing up the $1.44 billion claim. I can't even find a single article claiming Rhode recently raised money. Here's what I did find after about 30 minutes of digging:

Twisted Facts

After about 30 minutes of digging, I think I figured out what happened.

On February 2, 2024, businessoffashion.com reported that Rhode had named Nick Vlahos as its new CEO. Nick previously served as the CEO of The Honest Company (Jessica Alba's consumer product company). The businessoffashion's article features the following line:

"At The Honest Company, Vlahos led the brand through its initial public offering, in which the company received a valuation of $1.44 billion."

Does that number look familiar?

Here's what I think happened: My guess? CNBC TV18 is using some kind of AI-assisted content tool to churn out SEO-friendly beauty headlines. It probably ingested an article about Nick Vlahos's past success at The Honest Company and mashed that up with Rhode's current hype — et voilà: a brand new, totally imaginary $1.44 billion valuation for Rhode.

What Is Rhode?

So no, Rhode hasn't raised money. No, it's not worth $1.44 billion (yet). But let's be honest — it is doing incredibly well. Here's the real story of how Hailey Bieber's skincare line went from launch to cult-favorite in under three years.

First off, it's Hailey's middle name. Secondly, it is a skincare company that Hailey founded in June 2022. She initially wanted to name her company "Bieber Beauty," but attempts to trademark that name conflicted with several of her husband's trademarks.

From inception, Bieber positioned Rhode as a reflection of her personal values of simplicity, affordability, quality, and transparency in skincare. The initial product lineup was deliberately minimal: three core products designed to cover basic skin needs. These were: the Peptide Glazing Fluid (a $29 hydrating gel-serum), the Barrier Restore Cream (moisturizer), and the Peptide Lip Treatment (a nourishing lip balm).

Despite launching amid skepticism toward "yet another" celebrity beauty brand, Rhode quickly carved out a strong position in the market, fueled by Hailey Bieber's influence and a well-executed marketing strategy. Upon launch, consumer demand was sky-high. The brand amassed a waiting list of over 100,000 sign-ups prior to its June 2022 release. When products finally went on sale, they sold out within minutes, and at one point restocks saw 36 units of Peptide Glazing Fluid selling every second​. At the time, the brand's then-CEO claimed Rhode "crossed the eight-figure [sales] threshold in just 11 days."

Since its launch, Rhode has expanded its offerings gradually. It introduced new flavors/variants of the Peptide Lip Treatment, including a viral collaboration flavor with Krispy Kreme doughnut in 2023. The photo above shows Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, arriving at a Krispy Kreme in New York City in August 2023 for a promotional event.

Considering the fact that Hailey has more than 54 million followers on Instagram, 15 million on TikTok, and 2.5 million on YouTube, it's highly likely that Rhode will continue to soar in popularity, and eventually grow into an enormous valuation.

For perspective, Selena Gomez did indeed become a billionaire thanks to her Rare Beauty company. Selena pulled that off because Rare is now generating north of $300 million in revenue per year and is, therefore, worth at least $1 billion. Rhode's revenue has not been officially confirmed. Some unverified reports have claimed that the brand is generating $50-100 million in revenue. If that's accurate, and I have not seen any credible source confirming, Rhode would be worth in the range of $150 and $300 million. But there's another caveat: Selena owns 100% of her brand. Rhode is a partnership between Hailey and a London-based investment firm called One Luxury Group. Exact ownership percentages and the total number of partners is not known, but let's assume Hailey owns 70% of her brand. Using the totally unverified and potentially inaccurate hypothetical range of $150 – $300 million, her paper stake would be worth $100 – 200 million. Extremely impressive, if and when we can prove its true!

So is Hailey Bieber a billionaire? Not yet. But if Rhode keeps growing the way it has — and especially if it expands into retail or raises money down the line — a billion-dollar valuation could be on the horizon.