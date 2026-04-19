Whoopsie! Ilhan Omar Claims "Accounting Error" Caused Net Worth To Be Listed At $30 Million When It's Actually… $18,000 – $95,000??

Back in January, we took a deep dive into the curious case of Ilhan Omar's ballooning household finances. At the time, the Minnesota Congresswoman was locked in a digital death match with President Trump, who was busy blasting Truth Social posts claiming she had parlayed her time in D.C. into a $44 million fortune.

As we noted then, while Trump's specific number seemed pulled from thin air, Omar's own 2025 financial disclosures did show something… well, staggering. Between her husband Tim Mynett's venture capital stakes and his winery interests, the couple was suddenly reporting a household net worth between $6 million and $30 million.

But stop the presses. According to a new amended filing reported by the Wall Street Journal yesterday, we can all stop worrying about the "Squad" member becoming a member of the 1%. It turns out it was all just one giant, multi-million-dollar "whoopsie."

The $29.9 Million Disappearing Act

On Friday, Omar's team filed amended documents that effectively vaporized roughly 99.7% of the wealth she reported just a year ago. The new reported range for the couple's assets? A much more "relatable" $18,004 to $95,000.

So, how does one accidentally report being $30 million richer than they actually are? According to Omar's camp, it's all the accountant's fault. Her team claims that the previous filings—the ones she spent months defending with snarky TikToks and tweets—simply forgot to factor in liabilities.

In the world of high-finance (or at least the world of Tim Mynett's Rose Lake Capital), it turns out that if your business owns assets but also owes a mountain of debt, your actual "value" is zero. Who knew?

The "Trust the Professionals" Defense

Omar's spokesperson, Jacklyn Rogers, told the WSJ that the Congresswoman is "not a millionaire" and that she trusted the "accuracy of the accountant who provided her husband's figures." Her lawyer doubled down, noting that as one of the "busiest of people," it's "very common" for members of Congress to rely on professionals for these pesky little math problems.

Let's pause for a reality check:

June 2025 : Omar files a report showing assets up to $30 million.

: Omar files a report showing assets up to $30 million. September 2025 : Omar posts a TikTok telling people to "learn to read" and mocking the idea that she has millions.

: Omar posts a TikTok telling people to "learn to read" and mocking the idea that she has millions. April 2026: Under pressure from the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), she admits the $30 million figure she personally signed off on was a clerical error.

If you or I told the IRS we were worth $30 million when we actually had $95,000 in the bank, "the accountant did it" might not be the get-out-of-jail-free card we'd hope for. But in the halls of Congress, it's just another Friday.

Ilhan Omar: Financial Disclosure Comparison Asset / Liability 2025 Disclosure (Jan '26) Amended Filing (April '26) Rose Lake Capital VC Firm $5M – $25M $0 (After liabilities) eStCru Winery $1M – $5M $0 (After liabilities) Total Household Assets $6M – $30M $18,004 – $95,000 Student Loan Debt $15k – $50k $15k – $50k Credit Card Debt Not emphasized $15k – $50k

$400K Annual Income

The lawyer's letter to the OCC further revealed that Tim Mynett received $213,200 in distributions from his venture firm in 2024. When you add that to Ilhan's $174,000 Congressional salary, the household income sits comfortably north of $380,000 a year.

For a couple that continues to use "unpaid student loans" as a political shield to prove they are "just like us," a nearly $400k annual income makes that shield look a bit thin.

The Bottom Line

Ilhan Omar's "accounting error" is a masterclass in the "Schrödinger's Cat" of political finances: she was simultaneously a multimillionaire when it helped her husband's business credibility, and a struggling debtor when it helped her political brand.

The timing of this correction—coming only after a formal letter from the Office of Congressional Conduct—suggests that this wasn't a voluntary "Whoopsie," but a forced retreat. Trump's $44 million claim was clearly hyperbole, but Omar's "I barely have thousands" claim was equally detached from the reality of her husband's $213,000 distributions.

The moral of the story? If you're going to tell the world to "learn to read" your financial disclosures, you might want to make sure your accountant has learned how to do basic subtraction first.