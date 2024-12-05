How Much Do "Saturday Night Live Cast" Members Make Per Episode?

For 50 years, Saturday Night Live has served as comedy's most prestigious launching pad, transforming unknown performers into Hollywood superstars. From Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy to Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and Kate McKinnon, the show's alumni represent a who's who of entertainment icons, many of whom have gone on to earn enormous fortunes through movies, TV shows, and lucrative production deals.

Interestingly, despite SNL's status as television's most influential comedy institution, the initial financial rewards for cast members are surprisingly modest. While landing a spot in the SNL cast represents a comedian's dream come true, the early years require more of a financial grind than most viewers might expect. New cast members start at salaries that would barely cover a decent Manhattan apartment, though the potential for future earnings through movies, endorsements, and other entertainment ventures makes the initial sacrifice worthwhile. The gig also only runs from October to May, which means enterprising cast members have roughly four months, June – September, to supplement their income with film appearances, TV work, endorsements, and standup gigs.

The show operates on a carefully structured pay scale that rewards longevity and star power, with significant raises kicking in only after cast members have proven themselves over multiple seasons. This system, developed over decades by legendary producer Lorne Michaels, ensures that those who make it to the top spots on the show have truly earned their success through years of memorable characters, pitch-perfect impressions, and countless late nights crafting sketches in the writers' room.

How Much Do SNL Cast Members Make?

First-Year Cast Members

As confirmed in a December 2024 TikTok interview with Pete Davidson, first-year SNL cast members make a scant $3,000 per episode. With 21 episodes a season, that works out to around $63,000 per season.

Second and Third Year Cast Members

If a cast member is funny enough to make it to a second season, I have good news! They get a $1,000 per episode pay bump. That's $4,000 per episode, roughly $84,000 per season.

Fourth-Year Cast Members

The salary bumps again ahead of a cast member's fourth season. At this point, the cast member's $7,000 per episode fee works out to around $147,000 per season. Side anecdote: When Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande in 2018, he was a fourth-season cast member. He proposed with a $93,000 ring. Assuming he was on pace to make $147,000 that season pre-tax, roughly $75,000 post-tax, Pete essentially used an entire season's worth of post-tax income PLUS another 2-3 episodes to buy that ring.

Fifth-Year (and up) Cast Members

If someone is smart, lucky, funny, and emotionally strong enough to make it a fifth season, this is when a really big pay jump occurs. From season five on, cast members make $15,000 per episode. That's $315,000 for a 21-episode season. However! There is one more tier.

Highest Possible SNL Salary

A select few cast members, typically those who have become superstars in their own right (see: Kate McKinnon, Colin Just, Cecily Strong), will be given one final superstar SNL pay tier of $25,000 per episode. That works out to $525,000 per season.

At his peak in 2001, Will Ferrell earned a then record-breaking $17,500 per episode, or $367,500 per year. Making $17,500 in 2001 is the same as making around $30,000 in today's dollars. On an inflation-adjusted annual basis, Will was making the equivalent of $660,000 per year today.

And then there's Kenan.

Kenan Thompson has been on the show since 2003, which is a longer run than any other actor in history. Because of this, his salary is almost certainly above and beyond the standard amounts we've already listed. His salary, which includes an overall deal to create other shows for NBC, means he makes $2-3 million per year.

How Much Do SNL Hosts Make?

Thanks to Justin Timberlake, we have the answer! Hosts make $5,000. Here's what Justin once had to say about hosting SNL for the third time:

"This was my third time to host, and obviously I've done some appearances here and there when I'm in town…I really do adore the cast and the writers and everyone there. And it's… you know…it's a great opportunity for an entertainer like myself to…it's the best minimum…It's the best five grand you can make on television. It's awesome."

Do SNL Gust Stars Get Paid?

Yes, they do! Every time Alec Baldwin appeared to spoof Donald Trump, he got paid $1,400.