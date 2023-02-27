The 5 Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time

Animated movies have been captivating audiences for over a century. Since the first animated feature-length film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was released in 1937, the genre has grown in popularity and appeal. Animated movies are not only enjoyed by children but also by adults who appreciate the artistry, humor, and storytelling. The advancements in technology have made animation more sophisticated, leading to some of the most spectacular films of all time.

Here are the top five highest grossing animated movies of all time…

Frozen II

The highest-grossing animated movie of all time is Frozen II, which was released in 2019. This sequel to the 2013 hit film follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa's powers. The movie was a box office smash, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Frozen

Frozen is the second highest grossing animated movie of all time, released in 2013. The story follows two sisters, Elsa and Anna, and their magical world. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, with its hit song "Let It Go" becoming a pop culture staple. Frozen grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

The Incredibles 2

The third highest-grossing animated movie is The Incredibles 2, which was released in 2018. This sequel to the 2004 hit movie sees the return of the superhero family as they balance their personal and professional lives. The Incredibles 2 grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Minions

Minions, released in 2015, is the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time. This movie is a prequel to the popular Despicable Me franchise, following the lovable and mischievous minions on a quest to find a new master. The movie was a huge hit, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Toy Story 4

The fifth highest-grossing animated movie of all time is Toy Story 4, released in 2019. This movie sees Woody, Buzz, and the gang embarking on a road trip with a new toy named Forky. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

But There's A Catch!

And that catch is… inflation! Inflation-adjusted dollars present a real curve ball for calculating the highest grossing movies of all time.

For example, Snow White earned $8 million at the box office in 1938. In today's dollars that's the same as around $180 million. Not nearly enough to land it in the top 5, but certainly worth more than its "actual" number.

When you take into account inflation, Frozen II is no longer the highest grossing animated movie of all time. With inflation, the real box office king is…

The Lion King

The Lion King earned $968 million off its original worldwide run in 1994. That's the same as $1.9 billion today. As you can see, when taking into account inflation, that makes 1994's The Lion King, the highest-grossing animated movie ever!

In conclusion, animated movies continue to captivate audiences with their incredible artistry, humor, and storytelling. The highest grossing animated movies of all time are a testament to the genre's enduring popularity. These movies have grossed billions of dollars, and it is clear that animated movies are not just for kids. Here is the list of the top five highest grossing animated movies of all time:

Top 6 Animated Movies by Box Office Grosses