GloRilla's Sister Says She Googles Her Net Worth Daily — And Gets "Madder and Madder"

There's a rapper named GloRilla.

For those of you (like me) who are not super familiar with her catalog, she's a 26-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, who rose to fame in 2022 after her single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" went viral on TikTok. That breakout moment led to a major-label deal, a Top 10 hit with "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B, festival bookings, national tours, and a fast rise through the ranks of mainstream hip-hop. In just a few years, she went from local mixtapes to Billboard-charting projects and collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo.

In January, it was confirmed that GloRilla was in a relationship with NBA player Brandon Ingram.

We currently estimate GloRilla's net worth at $5 million. And that net worth brings us to today's story.

Over the last few weeks, GloRilla's net worth has become the centerpiece of a very public and very messy family dispute that has played out across podcasts, TMZ interviews, Instagram Lives, and viral clips.

Family Feud

Over the last few weeks, GloRilla's sister, Victoria Woods, an aspiring rapper who goes by Scar Face, has been publicly accusing GloRilla of not financially supporting certain family members despite her commercial success. In interviews, she has argued that because they "struggled together," GloRilla has an obligation to share her wealth more broadly. She has specifically referenced their mother continuing to work at FedEx and claimed she once had to cover $1,800 in rent herself.

In an interview with a podcast called Skin Bone Uncut, Scar Face said she's "googling her net worth every day and getting madder and madder."

The podcast hosts pulled up online estimates of GloRilla's net worth. Scar Face questioned why, if those numbers were accurate, more financial help wasn't flowing to the family.

At one point, Scar Face said the entire situation could be resolved if GloRilla simply gave her $2,500.

Then something unexpected happened.

Incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez sent Woods the $2,500 she had publicly requested. Woods shared screenshots of the transfer and thanked him online, further amplifying the dispute and turning a family disagreement into a national conversation about celebrity money, expectations, and what net worth really means.

Other rappers began weighing in.

Boosie offered perhaps the most grounded take. Without siding with either sister, he pointed out something that rarely gets discussed in viral moments like this: people consistently overestimate how much money artists actually have.

"Every artist you think got $50 million ain't got $50 million," he said. "Every artist you think got $100 million don't got $100 million. If we give to everybody we gonna be broke."

GloRilla responded publicly as well. During an Instagram Live, she pushed back on the accusations and shared messages from her mother thanking her for financial help. Other family members, including her father and a cousin, defended her and disputed Woods' claims. At one point, her mother reportedly said she resigned from her job at FedEx after the online drama exposed her workplace.

And now we're left with a fascinating question: When someone rises from modest beginnings to mainstream success in just a few years, what is the actual obligation to the people who were there before the fame? Is it moral? Financial? Unlimited? Conditional?

Or is it based on assumptions about wealth that may not fully reflect reality?

In GloRilla's case, an estimated $5 million fortune is undeniably impressive for someone only a few years into mainstream success. Whether that translates into broader financial obligation is a personal matter. But the underlying financial story is straightforward: she has built substantial wealth in a short period of time, and that success has now spilled beyond the charts and into her personal life.