Disney Dumped An Avalanche Of Money On Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel To Return For Two More "Frozen" Movies

When "Frozen" debuted in theaters in 2013, Disney probably assumed it would do well. But what actually happened was completely unexpected. The movie wasn't just a hit. It was a cultural supernova. "Frozen" earned $1.28 billion at the global box office, instantly becoming the highest-grossing animated film ever released at that time and one of Disney's most profitable titles across any division. Among Disney Animation releases, only the studio's biggest legacy franchises could compete, and even then, "Frozen" outpaced classics like "The Lion King," "Toy Story 3," and "Finding Nemo."

Then came the sequel. "Frozen II," released in 2019, blew past even those staggering numbers, soaring to $1.45 billion and becoming the highest-grossing animated movie in history. Between the first two films alone, the franchise generated nearly $3 billion in theatrical box office revenue. And that's before counting merchandise, music sales, publishing, Disney+ streaming gains, or its enormous theme-park footprint.

The ripple effect has been relentless. The songs became global earworms. "Let It Go" turned into a once-in-a-generation musical phenomenon. A Broadway adaptation followed. Disneyland and Disney World launched "Frozen" attractions. A full "World of Frozen" land opened overseas. Disney cruises built entire dining experiences around Arendelle.

Any parent of a girl around age four or five can describe the experience: the months-long stretch where their daughter refuses to wear anything besides an Elsa or Anna dress and demands the soundtrack on loop every morning, night, and car ride. The franchise isn't just popular. It's a rite of passage.

"Frozen" is one of the most valuable cash-cow franchises in Disney's history. And that success is built in large part on the distinct voice performances of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad. Disney knows this. Which is why the studio just dumped an avalanche of money into their respective laps to secure them for two more movies.

The Richest Deals In Animation History

It's not known what Kristen, Josh, and Idina earned for the original "Frozen." Considering that none of the three were considered A-list leads at the time — and that Disney historically pays its first-film voice actors surprisingly modest salaries — it's almost certain that none made even $1 million. They were each likely paid somewhere between $100,000 and $300,000, with no back-end participation and no meaningful bonuses.

For the second movie, their salaries jumped dramatically. It has been confirmed that they EACH received $15 million for "Frozen II."

And, according to a report that was just revealed by TheWrap, Kirsten, Idina, and Josh will EACH make $60 million to come back for Frozen 3 and 4. That brings their earnings for "Frozen 2," "Frozen 3," and "Frozen 4" to approximately $75 million apiece.

TheWrap reports that the new deals are structured as multi-year packages rather than lump-sum payouts. Each actor is set to receive an upfront acting fee of around $20 million per film, with the remaining $20 million coming from box-office bonuses and backend performance incentives tied directly to the success of each sequel.

These numbers put Bell, Menzel, and Gad into an elite category. Even among major animated franchises, nine-figure cumulative contract totals are almost unheard of. Voice roles traditionally pay far less than live-action work, but Disney's willingness to write checks of this size underscores just how essential this cast has become to the identity and financial power of the "Frozen" universe. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are billion-dollar characters — and the voices behind them are finally being compensated accordingly.

To be frank, it's unclear why Jonathan Groff, the voice of Kristoff, was not mentioned in TheWrap's reporting. Groff voiced the character in the original film and its 2019 sequel.

Disney already has the next entries on its slate. "Frozen 3" is scheduled to hit theaters over Thanksgiving 2027, with "Frozen 4" deep into development. Jennifer Lee, who directed and co-wrote the first two films, is returning to direct the third installment alongside Disney veteran Trent Correy. Longtime producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also returning, ensuring that the creative DNA of the franchise remains intact.