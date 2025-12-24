Drake Probably Wouldn't Be Famous Today Without The Teacher From "A Christmas Story"

Every December, millions of families sit down to watch "A Christmas Story," the 1983 classic that has become as much a holiday staple as eggnog and mistletoe. We all remember Ralphie Parker's (as played by Peter Billingsley) singular, obsessive quest for a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

The film famously journeys through Ralphie's vivid daydreams, where the BB gun transforms him into a hero. In one of the most memorable vignettes, Ralphie imagines writing a school essay in which he lists reasons why the Red Ryder would be an ideal Christmas gift. In Ralphie's fantasy, the essay is so profound that it moves his teacher, Miss Shields, to tears. Miss Shields—the quintessentially strict, 1940s schoolmarm—is so impressed she grants him a legendary "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus" before leading the class in a thunderous chant of "Ralphie! Ralphie!"

Of course, reality is much harsher. In the real world of the film, Miss Shields hands back a disappointing C-plus with the devastating marginalia: "You'll shoot your eye out."

The actress who played Miss Shields, Tedde Moore, has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows you've probably never heard of. Her most recent IMDB credit is a 2017 TV movie called "Magical Christmas Ornaments." But "A Christmas Story" is not Tedde Moore's only contribution to mainstream entertainment and culture. As it turns out, without Tedde Moore, the world would never have heard of Drake…

A Legacy of Canadian Creativity

Tedde Moore wasn't just a character actress; she was part of a Canadian artistic dynasty. Her father, Mavor Moore, was often referred to as the "grandfather of Canadian professional theater," and her husband, Donald Shebib, is a titan of Canadian cinema, best known for directing the 1970 masterpiece "Goin' Down the Road."

Following in the family footsteps, Tedde and Donald's son, Noah Shebib, initially pursued an acting career. He landed various roles in shows like "Wind at My Back" and "Goosebumps," as well as the critically acclaimed film "The Virgin Suicides." But while he was building a respectable resume in front of the camera, his true obsession was taking shape in the bedroom studio of his family home.

From "DJ Chilly" to "40"

In the early 2000s, Noah shifted his focus toward music, performing under the alias DJ Chilly. When he wasn't DJing parties around Toronto, he was at home obsessively crafting beats and honing his engineering skills. He began working with a roster of local Toronto artists like Empire, Knamelis, Stolenowners, Christopher Morales, and the legendary Saukrates.

It was during these early, grueling sessions that he earned the nickname "40 Days & 40 Nights" (later shortened to simply "40"). The moniker was a tribute to his relentless work ethic. He famously would stay in the studio for days on end without a wink of sleep.

Around 2005, Noah's path crossed with a 19-year-old Canadian actor who was then starring in a popular teen drama called "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

That actor, Aubrey Graham, was a household name in Canada for his role as the basketball star Jimmy Brooks, but he wanted to be something more than a Canadian teen soap star. He had a vision of becoming a world-class rapper, and he needed a sound that didn't exist yet.

When the son of "Miss Shields" from "A Christmas Story" sat down at the mixing board with the star of "Degrassi", the foundation for a global empire was born.

The chemistry between the two was immediate. While Graham brought the ambition and the lyrics, Noah "40" Shebib brought a revolutionary sonic perspective. Together, they began to craft a sound that was a stark departure from the high-octane, "bling-era" rap dominating the airwaves at the time.

Creating the "Toronto Sound"

Instead of chasing trends, "40" utilized his background in acting and theater, perhaps a gift from his mother, Tedde Moore, to approach music with a cinematic sensibility. He famously began "filtering" his drums, removing the high frequencies to create a "submerged," underwater effect. This moody, ambient atmosphere became the perfect canvas for Graham, who would soon go by the rap moniker Drake.

Their collaboration resulted in the 2009 breakout mixtape "So Far Gone," which featured hits like "Best I Ever Had" and "Successful." It didn't just launch Drake to superstardom; it fundamentally shifted the trajectory of popular music, making room for a more emotional, melodic style of hip-hop that remains the industry standard today.

Noah has been nominated for 20 Grammy awards, with two wins. He won his first Grammy in 2013, in the Best Rap Album category, for producing Drake's second studio album, 2013's "Take Care." In 2019, he won his second Grammy, in the Best Rap Song category, for producing Drake's song "God's Plan.'

Noah is the co-founder of the OVO Sound record label. He has been the executive producer on every single one of Drake's major projects, from "Thank Me Later" and "Take Care" to "Certified Lover Boy" and "For All The Dogs".

So, when you sit down this December to watch "A Christmas Story", and you see Miss Shields standing at the blackboard grading Ralphie's paper, you aren't just looking at a random Canadian actress who has long been forgotten. You are looking at the woman whose son helped define the sound of the 21st century. And for that, she deserves an A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.