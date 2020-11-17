Diplo Drops $13.2 Million On Kid Rock's Malibu Estate

Thomas Wesley Pentz, aka Diplo, has just paid $13.2 million for a Bali-inspired estate in the exclusive Malibu enclave of Point Dume. The home previously belonged to Kid Rock, who bought it for $11.6 million in 2006. Rock tried to sell the property for $13.5 million in 2013 but the home languished on the market for four years. It went through a number of price cuts before selling in 2017 for $9.5 million to Beverly Hills-based businessman Ryan Somers. Now, just three years later, Somers has flipped the property for a $4 million profit.

The 8,305-square-foot home sits on 1.5 acres and is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home's great room contains formal sitting, living, and dining areas with floor-to-ceiling French doors that open to a partially covered patio with a built-in barbeque and outdoor fireplace with a TV mounted above it. The great room contains a double-sided fireplace on the other side of which the kitchen is located. The homes master suite has a large sitting area, private patio, two walk-in closets, and a spa-style master bath.

The home's lower level is accessed via a wooden staircase and has a home gym and family room. The backyard contains a pool, outdoor shower, and an outdoor dining room. The home does not have ocean views but it does come with a key to Little Dume, Malibu's most private beach.

Diplo's new neighborhood was greatly affected by the 2018 Woolsey Fire. The $13.5 million price tag comes with the sound of construction of all the homes that burnt down on Point Dume being rebuilt.

Diplo also owns a 2,500-square-foot home in the nearby Hollywood Hills that he bought for $2.4 million in 2016.