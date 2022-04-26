Danielle Bregoli – AKA The Cash Me Ousside Girl – Posts Proof That She's Earned $50 Million Off OnlyFans In The Last Year

Danielle Bregoli is a 19-year-old social media supernova. You probably know her story by now, but I'll say it again anyway:

Danielle first became famous when she appeared on "Dr. Phil" in 2016, as part of segment titled "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime." At one point during that now-famous segment, in response to being booed by the audience, Danielle retorted:

"Catch me outside, how about that?"

Except, the way she said it sounded much more like:

"Cash me ousside, how bow dat?"

Hollywood couldn't have scripted a more perfect catchphrase. And after the footage went viral, Danielle was permanently minted as the "Cash Me Ousside" girl.

A decade ago, if someone went viral it was an extremely flash-in-the-pan experience. The luckiest 1% of 1% of viral YouTube stars would land a cameo in a commercial. Even the viral stars who happened to be attractive women would MAYBE get a couple grand to pose in a music video or magazine.

Danielle Bregoli has bucked that trend.

Over the last few years, Danielle has parlayed her viral fame into a social media empire. She has tens of millions of followers across her various accounts. She has signed multiple seven-figure endorsement deals. She launched a rap career as "Bhad Bhabie" and even became the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

But most importantly, in terms of generating income, about a week after turning 18 (on March 26 of last year) Danielle signed up for a little website called…

OnlyFans

Within six hours of making her OnlyFans debut, Danielle earned over $1 million and shattered the previous 24-hour earnings record which had previously been held by actress Bella Thorne.

Fast forward a year and Danielle is easily one of OnlyFans' highest-earning performers, and very likely the #1 highest earner.

Danielle has earned enough money from OnlyFans to pay $6 million in cash (appropriately) for a mansion in the Boca Raton suburbs. How is that possible?

During a TMZ interview a couple days ago, Danielle claimed that in the last 12 months alone, her OnlyFans earnings come to…

$50 million

Perhaps understandably, a lot of people on the internet were skeptical of that claim.

So…. Danielle brought the receipt, posting the following statement screenshot to Instagram last night:

In case it's not abundantly clear on it's own, here's what the above statement shows:

$16.6 million in subscription earnings

$161,000 in tips

$25.5 million in message fees

Total gross earnings = $53 million

Total net earnings to Danielle = $42.3 million

As a resident of Florida, she will not need to pay a dime in state taxes on that income. She will only be on the hook for around 37% to the IRS. Therefore after taxes she will have around…

$26.65 million

That's $2.2 million in net after-tax earnings per month. Also knows as…

$73,000 per day

She is 19.

And here's the craziest part –

Wouldn't you say she is just getting started? What's to stop her from having these types of earnings every year for the next several years?

Should we be preparing for a world where the Cash Me Ousside girl is a hundred-millionaire? I wouldn't bet against her!