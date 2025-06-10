These Are All the Celebrities Who Have Actually Become Billionaires

The very first celebrity to earn billionaire status was George Lucas. In 1997, Forbes estimated Lucas's net worth at $2 billion, thanks almost entirely to his ownership of the "Star Wars" universe and its vast merchandising empire. He wasn't just making money from ticket sales. He was cashing in on toys, video games, theme park rides, and licensing deals. Adjusted for inflation, that $2 billion would be worth around $4 billion today.

It would take another six years for the world to see a second celebrity billionaire. In 2003, with a net worth of $1 billion, Oprah Winfrey officially joined the "three comma club" as the first self-made female billionaire in media. Her fortune came not just from hosting "The Oprah Winfrey Show," but from owning it, syndicating it, and spinning off stars like Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray. In 2005, Steven Spielberg became celebrity billionaire number three, with a net worth of $2.7 billion, thanks to fat residuals from "Jaws," "E.T.," and "Jurassic Park," but most importantly, equity in DreamWorks and a lifetime cut of Universal theme park profits.

Today, there are 17 celebrity billionaires on the planet. They earned their riches in a variety of ways. Some built beauty brands. One made magic. One sold out 149 stadiums over the last two years. One bought bitcoin. Another dominated YouTube and then built a chocolate empire. And one (who happens to be the #1 richest celebrity on the planet) married really, really, really well.

The World's Celebrity Billionaires

Below, we break down the definitive list of celebrity billionaires. And at the end, we take a closer look at a few names that show up in flashy headlines but, when you run the numbers, fall short of the three-comma club.

#17. Selena Gomez – $1 billion

Selena Gomez began her career as a Disney Channel star, but she transformed her fame into a bona fide business empire. While she's still active in music and television, most recently starring in "Only Murders in the Building," her real fortune comes from Rare Beauty. Launched in 2020, the cosmetics brand took off almost instantly and has become one of the fastest-growing beauty companies in the world. With Gomez owning a significant stake, Rare Beauty pushed her net worth past the billion-dollar mark by 2024. Add in her endorsement deals, music royalties, producing credits, and nearly unmatched social media influence, and Gomez is proof that the next generation of billionaires will be built on brand power, not just box office receipts.

#16. MrBeast – $1 billion

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, didn't just become the most subscribed creator on YouTube—he became the first social media influencer to reach billionaire status. MrBeast leveraged his viral content into a sprawling empire that includes merch, Feastables chocolate bars, and the now-infamous MrBeast Burger. Known for giving away large sums of money in his videos, Donaldson quietly built a vertically integrated business machine by reinvesting nearly every dollar he earned back into production and expansion. His Feastables brand alone has generated nine-figure revenue, and investors have valued his media company and brand ecosystem at over $1.5 billion, cementing his spot in the billionaire club.

#15. J.K. Rowling – $1 billion

J.K. Rowling became the world's first billionaire author by conjuring the wizarding world of "Harry Potter." Since publishing the first book in 1997, Rowling's franchise has exploded into films, merchandise, theme parks, and a major Broadway hit. While she briefly dropped off the billionaire list due to charitable donations, her fortune quickly rebounded. Today, Rowling continues to earn tens of millions annually through licensing deals and new spin-offs. Despite controversy surrounding her political views, her intellectual property remains one of the most valuable literary assets ever created. The Hogwarts Express, it turns out, leads straight to the billionaire club.

#14. David Copperfield – $1 billion

David Copperfield is more than just a magician—he's a master of financial illusion. Over the course of his career, Copperfield has grossed over $4 billion from Vegas residencies, worldwide tours, and dozens of prime-time TV specials. Beyond the stage, he owns an expansive portfolio of real estate, including a private island in the Bahamas worth tens of millions. He also possesses one of the largest collections of magic memorabilia in the world, which some experts believe could be worth hundreds of millions on its own. With diversified assets and decades of profitability, Copperfield is the first magician to turn sleight of hand into a billion-dollar fortune.

#13. Byron Allen – $1 billion

Byron Allen started as a stand-up comedian and talk show host, but behind the scenes, he built one of the most impressive media empires in entertainment. His company, Allen Media Group, owns The Weather Channel, dozens of broadcast television stations, and various digital properties. Allen is also a prominent figure in the business world for championing Black ownership in media. He has made high-profile bids for sports teams and studios, signaling his ambitions go well beyond syndication. With a shrewd understanding of media licensing and distribution, Allen quietly became one of the richest moguls in the industry.

#12. Brock Pierce – $1 billion

Brock Pierce first found fame as a child actor in "The Mighty Ducks," but his fortune was made in the world of cryptocurrency. Pierce was an early investor in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies, co-founding several crypto startups, including Blockchain Capital. He reportedly turned modest investments into hundreds of millions during crypto's meteoric rise. Although the crypto markets are volatile, Pierce's early and diversified bets paid off handsomely. While he occasionally dabbles in politics and philanthropy, his position as a crypto pioneer solidified his place among the most unconventional members of the billionaire club.

#11. Paul McCartney – $1.2 billion

Sir Paul McCartney has been making music (and money) for more than 60 years. As a member of The Beatles, he helped create one of the most valuable music catalogs in history, which continues to generate millions annually in royalties. McCartney has also enjoyed a massively successful solo career and consistently sells out stadiums around the globe. His collaborations with modern stars like Rihanna and Kanye West have kept him culturally relevant, and he holds a robust portfolio of investments and real estate. McCartney's wealth is a testament to the enduring power of songwriting and publishing rights.

#10. Rihanna – $1.4 billion

Rihanna went from pop megastar to business juggernaut. While her music career put her on the map, it's her business ventures that made her a billionaire. In 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty in partnership with LVMH, and the brand quickly became a global sensation known for its inclusive range of products. She also co-founded the Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Rihanna owns a 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which is now valued at several billion dollars. Despite not releasing an album since 2016, she remains one of the most financially successful artists of her generation.

#9. Taylor Swift – $1.5 billion

Taylor Swift is the first artist in history to become a billionaire primarily through music. Her Eras Tour grossed over $1 billion worldwide, shattering records for both revenue and attendance. Swift also re-recorded her old albums to regain control of her masters, a move that earned both critical praise and commercial windfalls. In addition to music, she earns from merch, film, and real estate, including homes in New York, Los Angeles, and Rhode Island. Her ability to maintain artistic control while maximizing commercial impact makes her one of the most powerful entertainers in the world—and a certified billionaire.

#8. Peter Jackson – $1.5 billion

Peter Jackson made his fortune in Middle-earth. The New Zealand filmmaker earned hundreds of millions from directing and producing "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. But his real billionaire moment came in 2021, when he sold a controlling stake in his visual effects company, Weta Digital, to Unity Software for $1.6 billion. Jackson remains a creative force in the film industry, but his Weta deal secured his place in the financial stratosphere. His fortune is a rare example of a filmmaker cashing in not just from art, but from the tools that helped make it.

#7. Kim Kardashian – $1.7 billion

Kim Kardashian turned fame into fortune with the kind of focus and precision most CEOs would envy. Her shapewear company, SKIMS, is now valued at more than $4 billion, and her skincare line, SKKN by Kim, has added to her beauty empire. She also earns millions annually from endorsements, social media, licensing deals, and real estate holdings. Though she first rose to prominence via reality television, Kardashian has since rebranded herself as a bona fide entrepreneur and cultural powerhouse. Her ascent proves that influence, when paired with smart business decisions, can lead to serious wealth.

#6. Jay-Z – $2 billion

Jay-Z has evolved from a street hustler and rapper into one of the most formidable businessmen in entertainment. His portfolio includes champagne (Armand de Brignac), cognac (D'Ussé), investments in tech (Uber), art, real estate, and a highly valuable music catalog. He sold stakes in his alcohol brands for hundreds of millions and co-founded the successful entertainment company Roc Nation. With a net worth of $2 billion, Jay-Z remains a blueprint for how to turn cultural relevance into generational wealth.

#5. Michael Jordan – $3.5 billion

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, but his financial legacy may be just as impressive. While he earned around $90 million in NBA salary during his playing career, the real money came from endorsements, especially his long-running partnership with Nike, which generates over $100 million per year in royalties from the Jordan Brand.

Jordan's billionaire status was cemented in 2023 when he sold his majority ownership in the Charlotte Hornets. He originally purchased the team for $175 million in 2010 and sold it at a reported $3 billion valuation, resulting in a massive windfall. Beyond Nike and basketball, Jordan has also built wealth through investments in companies like DraftKings and co-ownership of the tequila brand Cincoro. He holds an expansive portfolio of real estate and maintains lucrative endorsement deals even decades after retiring from the NBA.

#4. Oprah Winfrey – $4 billion

Oprah became a billionaire in 2003, and she hasn't stopped growing her empire since. She built her fortune through ownership. By owning her own show, production company (HARPO), and later her own network (OWN), Oprah didn't just participate in the media economy—she controlled it. She also holds significant stakes in companies like Weight Watchers and has built a vast portfolio of real estate. Her personal brand is synonymous with trust and influence, making her endorsements uniquely powerful. Few have turned fame into wealth as consistently and generously as Oprah.

#3. George Lucas – $9 billion

George Lucas became the first celebrity billionaire in 1997 and has remained one of the wealthiest figures in the entertainment world ever since. His empire was built on the back of a galaxy far, far away—Lucas wrote, directed, and retained full ownership of the "Star Wars" franchise through Lucasfilm. Unlike most filmmakers, Lucas didn't just sell tickets—he licensed toys, video games, books, and countless merchandise items, creating a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem around his creation.

In 2012, he sold Lucasfilm to Disney for $4 billion in cash and stock, instantly placing him among the richest people in America. But Lucas hasn't spent his billions lavishly. Instead, he's poured much of his wealth into education and philanthropic causes, including the George Lucas Educational Foundation. He's also an active participant in the Giving Pledge, promising to donate the majority of his fortune. Lucas's legacy isn't just cinematic—it's a masterclass in creative control, ownership, and long-term wealth building.

#2. Steven Spielberg – $10 billion

Steven Spielberg is Hollywood's most iconic director and arguably its most financially successful. His career took off with "Jaws," the original blockbuster, and never slowed down. From "E.T." and "Indiana Jones" to "Jurassic Park" and "Saving Private Ryan," Spielberg's movies have grossed over $10 billion worldwide. But his billionaire status stems from more than ticket sales.

Spielberg took equity in DreamWorks and other ventures, securing backend profits from nearly every major project. Perhaps most lucratively, he negotiated a deal that gives him a percentage of revenue from Universal Studios theme park tickets—forever. That slice of global park revenue adds tens of millions annually to his bank account. He also has holdings in real estate, private art collections, and investments in media companies. Spielberg's portfolio is a case study in using creative success to secure long-term financial power. He remains a revered figure in film and business alike.

#1. Jami Gertz – $12 billion

With a net worth of $12 BILLION, Jami Gertz is the richest celebrity on the planet. Shockingly, her fortune has nothing to do with residual checks from "Twister" or "Square Pegs." The actress is married to billionaire financier Tony Ressler. Tony is a co-founder of both Apollo Global Management and Ares Management, which have $500 billion and $300 billion in assets under management, respectively.

BUT! It should be noted that when Jami and Tony first got together, SHE was the breadwinner.

In 1989, the year Jami and Tony married, the company he worked for, Drexel Burnham Lambert, collapsed into a bankruptcy that utterly shocked the world. The collapse was so catastrophic, it sent the financial markets into a recession for years and ended the 1980s boom times in one fell swoop. The firm's leader, Michael Milken, subsequently spent 22 months in prison and paid a $200 million fine.

When the dust settled, Jami's income kept the family afloat and allowed Tony the space to go out on his own. She bought their first home. She paid for their early vacations. She was the star. He was starting over.

Close But Not Quite

There are a handful of celebrities that Forbes has anointed with billionaire status that we disagree with. Those celebrities are:

Tyler Perry – $850 million (actual net worth)

LeBron James – $800 million

Tiger Woods – $800 million

Magic Johnson – $800 million

Bruce Springsteen – $750 million

Arnold Schwarzenegger – $750 million

We've been tracking celebrity fortunes longer than just about anyone, and in our view, the numbers simply don't add up. Some outlets—Forbes, notably—have a habit of crowning celebrities as billionaires before the math actually supports it, likely in an effort to drive headlines and pageviews.

Take Kylie Jenner as a perfect example. In 2019, Forbes declared her the youngest "self-made" billionaire ever as part of a big splashy cover story. They later had to retract the claim after they discovered inflated revenue numbers from Kylie Cosmetics 🙂

It's not just Forbes. Bloomberg declared Jerry Seinfeld a billionaire last year. He's not a billionaire. He's a mere $900 millionaire.

Not Included

We intentionally left a few actual billionaires off our list because we don't think they qualified as "celebrities" in the traditional sense of the word. Those people are: