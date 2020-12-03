Billie Lourd Welcomes Son, Undertakes Massive Home Renovation Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds' Houses

Billie Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds had a lot to deal with back in December 2016, when her mother and grandmother passed away within a day of each other. She is Hollywood royalty by way of her family and inherited her mom and grandma's houses in Beverly Hills, which are located next door to each other. The side-by-side estates were put up for sale in 2017 as a single 3.5-acre estate. Now it's been revealed that the 28-year-old actress and star of "American Horror Story" did not only not sell the estate but she's decided to renovate it to make room for her family. Oh, by the way, Lourd surprised the world this fall when she announced the birth of her first child, a son named Kingston. She had not announced her pregnancy. Her fiancé Austen Rydell is the father of Kingston.

Lourd has not revealed her exact plans for the estate beyond the fact that the bohemian, iconic features of her mother's home, where Lourd grew up, will in all likelihood be preserved. It is believed that she is updating the properties to turn them into one enormous estate for herself, Rydell, and Kingston. Fisher's house is decorated in a very eclectic, bohemian manner and includes a large stained glass window depicting Billie as a saint. Fisher's aviary and an old water fountain in the gardens will also be preserved.

The estates are absolutely covered with trees and greenery and have a tennis court and pool. The homes also have a long and storied history beyond Lourd's family. The home was built by actor Robert Armstrong in 1919. He played the captain who delivered the line "It was beauty that killed the beast" in "King Kong." Bette Davis lived in the home for a bit. Then it was purchased by famed costume designer Edith Head in 1933 and she renovated and rebuilt the home. Carrie Fisher purchased the home in 1993 for $13.75 million. In 2000, Reynolds moved into the three-bedroom house next door. She bought it for $1 million.

Fisher had a number of eclectic decorations, including a Christmas tree with a Darth Vader ornament that Fisher kept up all year. A number of Fisher's belongings were auctioned off in the fall of 2017. However, Lourd posted a video in 2018 as a tribute to her mom that featured the Christmas tree still up and in the house.

Lourd has her hands full between the renovation, planning her wedding, and caring for her newborn son Kingston. Rydell and Lourd have been engaged since June 2020. Kingston was born in September. Lourd announced his birth with an Instagram post featuring her son in a "Star Wars" inspired outfit.