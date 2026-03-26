Authorities Just Seized $23 Million In Tuscan Villas, Vineyards And Art Allegedly Bought With Money Stolen From Ursula Andress

In 1962, "Dr. No" introduced the world to Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder, emerging from the Caribbean in a white bikini and instantly becoming one of the most iconic figures in film history. More than six decades later, the now 90-year-old actress is at the center of a very different kind of story, one involving alleged financial betrayal, missing millions, and a sprawling portfolio of Tuscan real estate.

Italian authorities announced this week that they have seized approximately €20 million, or about $23 million, in assets tied to funds allegedly stolen from Andress. The haul includes villas, vineyards, olive groves, artwork, and financial holdings scattered across the rolling hills near Florence.

According to investigators, none of it was supposed to exist.

A Quiet Fortune, Slowly Drained

The case began with a complaint filed by Andress in Switzerland, where she alleged that her wealth had been steadily siphoned away over a period of roughly eight years. Prosecutors now believe that approximately 18 million Swiss francs were misappropriated through a series of complex and opaque financial transactions.

At the center of the scheme was a longtime financial adviser entrusted with managing her money. According to Andress, the relationship was built slowly and deliberately.

"I was deliberately chosen as a victim," she said in a statement to a Swiss publication. "For eight years, I was courted and wooed. They lied to me shamelessly and exploited my goodwill in a perfidious, indeed criminal, way in order to take everything from me."

She also suggested that her age made her particularly vulnerable to the alleged scheme.

Complicating matters further, reports indicate that the adviser suspected of orchestrating the fraud has since died, leaving investigators to reconstruct the flow of money without a central figure to prosecute.

From Swiss Accounts To Tuscan Estates

Authorities say the stolen funds were not simply withdrawn and spent. Instead, they were routed through foreign companies and layered transactions designed to obscure their origin before being funneled into tangible assets.

That paper trail ultimately led investigators to the Tuscan countryside.

Specifically, authorities identified:

11 real estate properties

14 plots of land used as vineyards and olive groves

A collection of artworks

Various financial assets

All of it has now been seized under court order, with Italian authorities aiming to recover what they describe as the illicit profits tied to the alleged fraud.

The properties are located in and around Florence, in areas known for high-end agricultural estates and luxury villas that can command millions individually.

No Arrests, But A Clear Paper Trail

As of now, authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the case. That may not change, especially given the reported death of the primary adviser involved.

Still, investigators appear confident in the financial trail.

Italian financial police said the assets were directly linked to the misappropriated funds, and a judge in Florence approved the full seizure amount, effectively freezing the properties and holdings tied to the alleged scheme.

In cases like this, the legal focus often shifts from criminal prosecution to asset recovery, especially when key individuals are no longer alive.

A Cautionary Tale

For Andress, whose career included films like "Fun in Acapulco," "The Blue Max," and "Clash of the Titans," the situation represents a deeply personal and financial betrayal.

Her story also highlights a broader risk that has become increasingly common: wealthy individuals, particularly later in life, becoming targets for sophisticated financial exploitation carried out by people they trust.

Unlike flashy Ponzi schemes or headline-grabbing fraud cases, situations like this tend to unfold quietly over many years, hidden behind layers of legitimate-looking transactions and professional relationships.

In this case, the alleged fraud did not fund yachts or private jets. It funded vineyards, olive groves, and a picturesque slice of Tuscany.

And for now, at least, all of it sits frozen while courts determine what can ultimately be returned.