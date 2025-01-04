Annoying "Net Worth" Search Result Pages In Google

Hi there, my name is Brian, and I am the founder of CelebrityNetWorth.com (CNW). I hope you had a wonderful holiday and a fantastic start to 2025!

I realize this is not your typical CNW article, but I'm taking a moment to vent some frustrations we have been dealing with in recent months. Specifically, I'm going to talk about the very annoying ways Google is organizing and displaying results for "net worth" searches today.

Taking a step back in time, at one point (circa 2010 – 2016) CNW and Google had a very symbiotic relationship. Unfortunately, between roughly 2016 and 2019, the relationship became very antagonistic from Google. During those years, if you performed any net worth search in Google, the search page would display a giant unclickable answer at the top of the page, with the information scraped directly from our site. The situation got so bad that in 2019, the United States Congress actually called me in to testify against Google during an investigation into the company's monopoly antitrust violations. You can read my full testimony here.

Over the next few years after testifying, I actually saw Google pull back from its aggressive and antagonistic "answer boxes" for a while. Things were somewhat… normal and symbiotic again. Then came ChatGPT.

I don't use ChatGPT, and I dont actually know anyone who does. I'm fairly confident that most people still predominantly do their web searching in Google (via Safari on an iPhone or Chrome on an Android).

For whatever reason, Google seems to be terrified of ChatGPT. Or maybe more directly, Google is terrified of looking like it isn't at the forefront of the supposed AI revolution. As a result, and you've probably seen this in your own searches, Google has loaded the top of its search result page with a bunch of AI answers. They call it "AI Overview" (AIO).

Here's a real example: Right now, when I google "Christian Bale net worth," Google displays a giant AIO with a bunch of bland text scraped from two articles from a site called "Digital Dev: Hot Hollywood."

If you scroll another page down, this is what Google displays:

And btw, the above screenshots are from my desktop computer. The mobile experience is actually worse, and most people today are searching via their mobile phones.

As you can see in the screenshots above, Google has created two full pages of results with a bunch of random widgets and boxes and photos, with only ONE organic link to a website. That website is seemingly calpoly.edu, the website for Cal Poly University. As it turns out, Cal Poly's website was hacked, and some nefarious actor has inserted tens of thousands of AI-generated celebrity slop articles into a subdirectory. If you notice from my first screenshot above, Google's AIO answer text is scraped from two of these hacked Cal Poly AI slop articles.

It gets better!

At some point in recent weeks, Cal Poly discovered the hack and deleted/blocked those thousands of AI slop pages. So, if you click any of the links Google is displaying so prominently right now, they actually go to dead pages! And yet, whenever you do any net worth search in Google right now, I bet you will see something like this:

Or this:

Or this:

Another Frustration

When I search "Brad Pitt net worth" right now, CelebrityNetWorth.com – the actual source of this info – is nowhere on the first page of Google. We are in the middle of the second page.

The first page consists of:

The Cal Poly hacked site answer box

Google's "People also ask" widget

Google's "Top Stories" widget

Style Caster article that credits CNW (published a week ago)

DailyMail article that credits CNW (published yesterday)

Parade.com article that credits CNW (published 16 hours ago)

Brad's wiki page that has no mention of his net worth

finance-monthly.com AI slop article published two days ago

Hindustantimes.com AI slop article published this morning

Google's Random video widget

Page 2:

Daily Express article from yesterday

Screenrant.com article from September titled "Brad Pitt: Net Worth, Age, Height & Everything You Need to Know"

Hindustan Times again!

Finally, CelebrityNetWorth.com

Conclusion

I am fairly confident that Google will nuke the deleted Cal Poly AI spam site from its search results at some point, but that doesn't solve the bigger issue that scares me. Actually, two bigger issues:

What's going on at Google that it allows obvious AI slop hacked content to rank so highly so fast and at such a massive scale? And then to not only detect and remove the AI slop but to actually reward it with the most prominent placement even AFTER the pages have been deleted from the source? Why does Google feel compelled to load up the search page with widgets, photos, text, and buttons that seem to exist to prevent organic results from being seen and clicked by users? For a simple "net worth" search, users want to see the original source (CelebrityNetWorth.com) at the top of the search page without all this other junk.

Believe me, the last thing I want to do in the world is write articles like this. I just want to publish the best website in the world. A website users love when they can actually find it! Can we please get back to that?

