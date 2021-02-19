Alex Trebek Donated "Jeopardy!" Wardrobe So Down On Their Luck People Would Have Clothes For Job Interviews

Alex Trebek is continuing to be a kind and decent man even from beyond the grave. The late "Jeopardy!" host's wardrobe is being donated by the Trebek family and "Jeopardy!" to The Doe Fund. This organization finds paid work, housing, continuing education, vocational training, and social services to Americans with histories of incarceration, addiction, and homelessness. Fourteen suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 ties, and a variety of other items of clothing were donated at the suggestion of Trebek's son Matthew. The clothes will be distributed to men who need them for job interviews as part of The Doe Fund's "Ready, Willing, and Able" reentry program.

During his lifetime, Alex Trebek was an active and committed philanthropist. In a 2014 podcast interview with The Nerdist, Trebek revealed that he donated a large portion of his income to charity every year. In 1998 he donated 74 acres of property in the Hollywood Hills to the Santa Monica Conservancy. The donation doubled the size of the public parkland. In 2016 he donated $5 million to his alma mater, the University of Ottawa to fund the Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue. He has donated a total of $7.5 million to the school. In mid-2020, Trebek donated $500,000 to Hope Central, a facility in the San Fernando Valley from an organization called the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The future 50,000 square foot complex is intended to be exclusively for homeless senior citizens in the San Fernando Valley. This wasn't just a one-time gift from Trebek. He's been making financial contributions to Hope of the Valley for years. In March 2020, he gave the organization $100,000 and to be put towards a complex in North Hollywood. Once that facility is completed it will be home to the "Alex and Jean Trebek Multi-Purpose Room." It will also have about 80 beds, bathrooms, and a laundry room.

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" from 1984 until 2020. He was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Trebek passed away as a result of his cancer on November 8, 2020, at the age of 80. "Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Mike Richards released a statement saying:

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."

Matthew Trebek and "Jeopardy" costumer packed up the clothing for The Doe Fund. The final tally of donated goods was: 58 dress shirts, 14 suits, 300 ties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sport coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas, and three pairs of dress pants.

Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund released a statement saying, "We are so grateful for "Jeopardy!" and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us. The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."

Trebek is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their children Matthew and Emily as well as his adoptive daughter Nicky from his first marriage.