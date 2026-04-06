A 94-Year-Old You've Never Heard Of Just Sold A Business You've Never Heard Of (But Have Definitely Experienced) For $30 Billion

On March 30, 2026, Sysco announced it was acquiring a company called Jetro Restaurant Depot for roughly $29.1 billion.

If you've never heard of Jetro Restaurant Depot, you're not alone.

And if you've never heard of the 94-year-old who built it, Nathan "Natie" Kirsh, you're even more not alone.

But if you've ever eaten at a restaurant in the United States, there's an extremely high likelihood you've experienced it, whether you realized it or not. The steak, the produce, the cooking oil, the takeout containers, even the napkins, all may have passed through one of its cavernous warehouse aisles before landing on your table.

That's what makes this story so incredible. While Silicon Valley founders dominate headlines and celebrity CEOs build personal brands, a 94-year-old South African immigrant quietly built one of the most dominant food supply businesses in America… and then sold it for nearly $30 billion…

The Empire You've Probably Used Without Knowing It

Jetro Restaurant Depot is not designed for you.

There are no ads. No Super Bowl commercials. No influencer campaigns.

Its customers are restaurant owners, food truck operators, bodegas, caterers, and small business owners who need bulk food at the lowest possible price.

If you've ever eaten at a neighborhood restaurant, there's a decent chance the ingredients passed through a Restaurant Depot warehouse.

The business operates a simple model:

No delivery

No frills

No branding

Just massive warehouses packed with bulk food at rock-bottom prices

Customers show up, load carts, pay, and leave.

That's it.

It sounds boring. It's not.

By 2026, the company had grown to 166 locations across 35 states and was generating roughly $16 billion in annual revenue .

Even more impressive, it carved out a niche so specific and efficient that Kirsh once bluntly said: "We literally have no competition."

The Apartheid-Era Hack That Started It All

Kirsh didn't invent this model in America.

He refined it under one of the most restrictive economic systems in modern history: apartheid South Africa.

In 1970, he acquired a wholesale distributor called Moshal Gevisser. At the time, apartheid laws prohibited white-owned businesses from operating directly inside Black townships.

So Kirsh adapted.

Instead of delivering goods into townships, he set up "cash-and-carry" depots on the outskirts. Black shop owners would drive in, buy inventory in bulk with cash, and transport it themselves.

It was a workaround born out of legal constraints, but it turned into a wildly efficient business model.

Lower costs. Faster turnover. No delivery headaches.

That model would eventually become the foundation of his American empire.

From Monopoly Power To Total Collapse

Kirsh's rise didn't begin in the United States. It began in southern Africa with a small inheritance and a bold bet.

In 1958, at age 26, he moved to Swaziland (now Eswatini) with roughly £1,200 and launched a corn milling business. Over time, he expanded aggressively, eventually securing an agreement that made him the country's sole importer of corn. At one point, he effectively controlled the supply of a national staple food.

By the late 1960s, Kirsh had outgrown Swaziland and set his sights on South Africa's much larger economy.

In 1970, he acquired a wholesale distributor called Moshal Gevisser and began experimenting with a model that would define his career. Under apartheid laws, white-owned businesses were prohibited from operating directly inside Black townships. Kirsh adapted by setting up "cash-and-carry" depots on the outskirts, allowing shop owners to drive in, pay cash, and transport goods themselves.

It was a workaround born out of restriction, but it proved incredibly efficient.

Lower costs. Faster turnover. No delivery infrastructure.

The business exploded. By the early 1980s, Kirsh had assembled a sprawling conglomerate called Tradegro, spanning wholesale distribution, retail, and real estate.

Then, almost overnight, it collapsed.

In 1985, South Africa's economy was rocked after President P.W. Botha's Rubicon speech triggered international sanctions and a sudden credit freeze. Banks pulled funding. Debt markets seized up.

Kirsh's empire, which had expanded rapidly using borrowed money, unraveled under the pressure.

Rather than fight a prolonged legal battle in a politically unstable environment, he walked away.

At age 54, he lost nearly everything.

All that remained was a small, largely overlooked side business he had started years earlier in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Reset

That side business was Jetro.

When Kirsh arrived in New York, he didn't immediately scale. He studied.

He spent time observing how independent restaurants and small retailers sourced their inventory, and what he saw was a broken system.

Large food distributors focused on big clients. They required high minimum orders, locked customers into rigid delivery schedules, and charged fees that made sense for chains but crushed small operators.

If you owned a neighborhood restaurant, you were stuck.

Order too much, and your cash was tied up in inventory.

Order too little, and you paid higher prices.

Either way, delivery costs ate into already thin margins.

Kirsh's model flipped that system on its head.

No delivery.

No minimums.

No wasted inventory.

You showed up, grabbed a cart, bought exactly what you needed for the next few days, and left.

For small, independent operators, it wasn't just convenient. It was survival.

At first, customers didn't fully understand the model. Kirsh later admitted the challenge wasn't building the business, it was changing customer behavior.

Eventually, they adapted.

And once they did, the growth was relentless.

In 1994, Kirsh acquired Restaurant Depot and doubled down on serving independent restaurants. It proved to be the perfect market: fragmented, price-sensitive, and largely ignored by traditional distributors.

Over the next three decades, the company expanded quietly across the country.

No IPO. No media attention. No hype.

Just a brutally efficient system solving a very real problem for millions of small businesses.

The $29 Billion Sale

Maybe it was his age. Maybe the number was finally too big to ignore. Whatever the reason, after nearly five decades of quietly building his empire, Nathan Kirsh decided to sell.

Last week, Sysco, the world's largest food distributor, announced it had reached a deal to acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot for $29.1 billion.

Nathan Kirsh owned 75% of his company at the time of the sale. That translates into a $21.8 billion windfall and boosts Nathan's net worth to around $20 billion.

And it all came from a business most people have never heard of.

A business with no marketing department, no consumer brand, and no cultural footprint.

Just warehouses, forklifts, and pallets of food moving in and out at relentless speed.

That's the part that makes this story so remarkable.

In an era dominated by flashy startups, social media empires, and venture-backed unicorns, one of the largest fortunes ever created in the food industry came from doing something deceptively simple better than anyone else.

Find an inefficiency. Strip it down. Pass the savings on.

Then repeat that process for 50 years.