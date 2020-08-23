24-Year-Old YouTube & Tik Tok Megastar David Dobrik Just Bought This $9.5 Million LA Mansion

I have to admit, I know almost nothing about David Dobrik other than the fact that he is one of the most-successful YouTubers on the planet and is consistently one of the most-searched people on CelebrityNetWorth. I'd have to check our stats, but at one point he was the most searched non-mainstream (Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian etc) celebrity on the site. I'm 37, so I'm not supposed to know much about David. Even if I was 27, I'd probably be little too old and uncool for him.

David is super famous on YouTube where he his main account has more than 18 million subscribers and has generated north of 7.7 billion video views. Looking at his recent video uploads, he gets around 20 million views PER VIDEO. His most-viewed video has 66 million views. He operates a second channel that has 8 million subscribers. He's also extremely successful on Tik Tok where he sports around 21 million followers.

He's also rich. Really rich. Rich enough where he can afford to splurge on a $9.5 million home.

According to Dirt.com, David just plunked down $9.5 million for a 7,800 square-foot mansion in Sherman Oaks, California. The seller had been seeking $12 million so I guess David got a deal? Check this stunner out:

According to Dirt.com, David continues to own his Studio City, Ca home which he purchased in 2017 for $2.5 million.

David is apparently the ring leader of a YouTube clan called Vlog Squad. Members of the Vlog Squad live with Dobrik and will, presumably, move with him to this new house.