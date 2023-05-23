The 20 Richest Porn Stars

Who are the richest porn stars in the world? Every year the adult film industry generates between $12 and $14 billion in revenue globally. Lots of people have lots of money working in the adult world.

Historically, the industry's primary component – its actors and actresses – did not reap much of the financial success their work generated. That has changed in recent years with the advent of subscription platforms like OnlyFans.

The actors on this list have a combined net worth of over $100 million. Even people who are not fans of the adult industry will recognize several stars on this list but there are some names and net worths that will surprise just about everyone. So sit back and get ready to find out who are the richest porn stars in the world by clicking the image below:

#1 Sunny Leone – Net Worth $16 million

Sunny Leone is the richest porn star in the world. Having worked in both the adult industry and the mainstream Bollywood film industry, Sunny has also built a formidable social media followings. She is one of the most-followed people on Instagram with 55 million followers as of this writing.

#2 Riley Reid – Net Worth $14 million

After entering the adult industry at 19, Riley Reid quickly became one of the most popular stars on the planet. More importantly, in recent years Riley has carved out a career as one of the highest-earning people on OnlyFans, earning $6 – $7 million per year from the platform.

#3 Tera Patrick – Net Worth $10 million

Tera Patrick famously stated that when she first got into the adult industry she made millions of dollars for other people, and now she makes millions for herself. $15 million to be exact. Before becoming a mogul in her own right, Tera acted in over 100 adult movies. Today she owns and operates her own production company and studio called Teravision. Teravision produces 15 films a year and is worth an estimated $10 million!

#4 Mia Khalifa – Net Worth $8 million

Mia Khalifa is the prime example of a star who actually did not make all that much money during her actual adult career. In a 2019 interview Mia revealed she made a grand total of $12,000 for all of her professional adult work. Thankfully (for Mia), she has parlayed her infamy into a highly-profitable OnlyFans career, earning an estimated $6 million per year from the platform.

#5 Jesse Jane – Net Worth $6 million

Jesse Jane is the fourth richest porn star in the world with a net worth $8 million. Aside from starring in over 75 movies, Jesse went on to introduce her very own line of sex toys, dolls, and even a tequila company. Ms. Jane has also appeared in many mainstream movies and television shows like Entourage and hosts her own Playboy TV show Night Calls. Jesse Jane is arguably the most famous porn star in recent years.

#6 Maria Takagi – Net Worth $6 million

Before entering the adult world, Maria Takagi was a Japanese pop star. Now she is the most famous and richest porn actress in Japan. She currently makes $2.6 million a year under contract with a Japanese adult production company and has a net worth of $6 million.

#7 Jenna Jameson – Net Worth $5 million

Arguably the most famous porn star of all time, Jenna Jameson was also once the richest pornstar in the world. While that may no longer be the case, Jenna is still on the Mount Rushmore of adult stars who took control of her own destiny. Jenna has appeared on many mainstream television, movies and radio shows and used her popularity to launch the incredibly successful ClubJenna.com. ClubJenna earned an estimated $5 -$15 million in revenues each year until Jenna sold the company to Playboy for an in 2006 for $25 million. She co-owned ClubJenna with her husband at the time.

#8 Peter North – Net Worth $4 million

Peter North has starred in an astonishing 1,800 adult movies during his career. He has directed over 70. The bulk of his $4 million net worth comes from his work behind the scenes. Peter North launched his own production company Northstar Associates in 2001 and the company has gone on to produce dozens of adult movies.

#9 Evan Stone – Net Worth $4 million

10-time AVN award winner Evan Stone is the first male performer on our list of richest porn stars. Evan Stone has appeared in hundreds of adult movies and is considered by many to be the next Ron Jeremy. He is known for his comedic personality which is woven into his film roles. Evan has a net worth of $2 million.

#10 Lexington Steele – Net Worth $4 million

Lexington Steele spent many years as one of the most active and popular male stars in the adult industry. Steele parlayed this success into his own company called Mercenary Motion Pictures which today employs a dozen people and has annual revenues of $10 million. His current net worth is $4 million, but that amount should sky rocket as his company grows.

#11 Jenna Haze – Net Worth $4 million

When 30 year old Jenna Haze retired from the adult world earlier this year, she was at the peak of her popularity and career. During her career, Haze performed in over 500 films and eventually moved behind the camera where she directed 13 films. Since her retirement, Jenna formed her own production company where she will continue to direct and produce movies. Jenna Haze is the 11th richest porn star in the world with a net worth of $4 million.

#12 Sasha Grey – Net Worth $3 million

Thanks to her mainstream crossover success, Sasha Grey is arguably the most famous porn star of the last several years. She starred in the 2008 Steven Soderbergh movie The Girlfriend Experience and had a major role in HBO's Entourage. She has recently stepped away from the adult world but her titles are still in very high demand. Sasha Grey has a net worth of $2.5 million.

#13 Audrey Bitoni – Net Worth $3 million

#14 Tori Black – Net Worth $3 million

#15 Gianna Michaels – Net Worth $2.7 million

Four time AVN winner Gianna Michaels is the 14th richest porn star in the world with a net worth of $2.2 million. Her success in the adult world has led to a handful of mainstream acting roles such as 2010's Piranha 3-D.

#16 Belladonna – Net Worth $2 million

#17 Jayden Jaymes – Net Worth $2 million

#18 Katie Morgan – Net Worth $1.5 million

Known for her squeaky voice and upbeat personality, Katie Morgan has been one of the most prolific and successful actresses of the last five years. Outside of porn, Katie has starred in several HBO shows, Entourage, Zack and Miri Make a Porno and now hosts her own radio show. During her career Katie Morgan has earned a net worth of $4.5 million.

#19 Traci Lords – Net Worth $1 million

Notorious 80's star Traci Lords has a net worth of $1 million thanks to her appearance in over 100 adult movies and many more mainstream B-Movies and television shows. She is also a best selling author thanks to her book "Traci Lords: Underneath It All."

#20 Bree Olson – Net Worth $1 million

Bree Olson is perhaps more famous for being one of Charlie Sheen's goddess girlfriends than for being an adult film star. She has been retired from porn since 2011 but in her career she made over 230 movies and was one of the most popular starlets in the world.