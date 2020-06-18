You can find pretty much anything you want on Amazon. Jeff Bezos may have set out to change the way people buy books, but along the way, he also changed the way people shop for everything. Think about it – have you ever looked for something on Amazon and NOT found it? Well, except for alcohol that is! You can, however, buy a beer making kit on Amazon. The giant e-commerce company also sells some pricey products. I got my living room chandelier on Amazon for about $40. Those with a bigger budget can spend in excess of $57,000. Have you ever wondered what's the most expensive thing on Amazon? If so, we've put together a list of 10 insanely expensive things you can buy on Amazon. Sit back, relax, and if you see something you like…start saving your nickels and dimes.

#10. A She Shed – $6,320

This is advertised as a garden shed but we're seeing real she shed possibilities here. With shipping only costing $4.49 is practically a bargain. Although, you will have to put it together yourself.

#9. A Photograph Of Five U.S. Presidents Signed by them – $8,100

This photo of George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, and Richard Nixon is signed by each former President and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

#8. Beatles Memorabilia Case with DNA – $30,000

For the low, low, price of $30,000 you can own a frame with signed photos, a guitar pick, a drum stick, and the breakfast menu from the train that ferried the Beatles on their June 1966 tour of Germany. Oh, and this also comes with actual, Beatles DNA. Or so the seller claims.

#7. Kettle/Cooker Mixer – $60,038.12

If an industrial-strength mixer is on your wish list, head on over to Amazon and you can get one for just $60k and change.

#6. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ice Blue Men's Watch – $79,921

Don't worry, if you spend nearly $80K on a watch on Amazon you get free shipping. This Rolex comes with a case and weighs 3.8 pounds.

#5. Four autographed Mickey Mantle baseball cards – $81,818.99

These four Mickey Mantle autographed baseball cards will set you back more than $80k and you'll still have to wait six to 10 days for the cards to ship.

#4. 2,750 Gallons of Structural Plastic Adhesive – $93,460.27

If you're in the market for some plastic adhesive, and by some, we mean about 500 pounds of it, have we got a deal for you. Shipping is free when you buy these 50 drums of 3M plastic adhesive.

#3. Genuine Antique Tibetan Beaded Bracelet – $166,000 plus shipping

The seller of this very priced wood beaded bracelet claims that the bracelet "empowers one with the ability to surpass expectations and to attain fame and recognition." The seller also claims the bracelet is "100% from Tibet."

#2. 1990 Neo Dada Artwork – $175,000

The art piece dates back to 1990 and is from artist Robert Rauschenberg. It's acrylic, enamel, and fire wax on stainless steel.

What's the most expensive thing on Amazon?

#1. A Giuseppe Ruoppolo Painting — $315,000 + shipping

This "Still Life with Squash, Melon, Pears, Figs, Peaches, and Grapes by Italian Old Masters painter Giuseppe Ruoppolo will set you back $315,000 plus $24.49 shipping.