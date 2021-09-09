The 10 Highest Paid People On OnlyFans

splits: 30

OnlyFans has been in the news lately due to its decision to ban pornography from its site. Let's be clear – pornography is the site's bread and butter but its ban was not a surprise – it was a requirement of the banks investing in the subscription-based website. Fortunately, OnlyFans found another means of financing their site and reversed the ban on pornography after the extreme backlash it faced from its creators over that decision.

OnlyFans was founded in London in 2016 by tech investor/entrepreneur Timothy Stokely. Creators develop their channel and can put it behind a paywall with access available for a monthly fee or a one-time tip to access certain content. Today OnlyFans has more than one million content creators and more than 50 million registered users.

The beauty of OnlyFans is that it doesn't have a lot of restrictions in place about what content its creators can post. This lack of rules allows creators to post whatever appeals to their particular audience. If you can dream up a fetish or kink, you can find an Only Fans channel devoted to it.

Obviously OnlyFans makes its most money from models and sex workers sharing NSFW content with their subscribers. However, if you want to create an OnlyFans channel about your ability to yodel (or anything else) – you can do that as well. Anybody can post anything they want on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans pays out 80% of the fees an account earns and keeps the remaining 20%. Content creators must be at least 18 and need a driver's license or other government-issued ID to create an account. What makes OnlyFans different is the fact that visitors cannot screenshot content. If you try, the screenshot will be blacked out. If a user is caught recording content on OnlyFans, they will be banned. The site goes above and beyond to protect its creators.

Content creators can set their monthly subscription rate anywhere from $4.99 a month to $49.99 a month. They can also enable tips or paid private messages for $5 or more. The more followers you have (and the more you interact with them) the more you earn on OnlyFans. Some of the top content creators stress that it isn't a part-time job. It takes work to build and maintain an audience.

Traffic to OnlyFans exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March and April 2020, roughly 200,000 new people subscribed to the site EVERY DAY.

In August 2020, OnlyFans announced it paid out more than $1 billion to its content creators up to that point. By November 2020, that figure had doubled to more than $2 billion.

When Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans, she made $1 million in her first 24 hours. She is the exception, however, as most OnlyFans accounts make less than $150 a month, largely because these accounts join the site without an existing fanbase.

So who is making the most money on OnlyFans? Thanks to a list compiled by Influencer Marketing Hub we have an idea of the platforms top 10 earners. The dollar figures below are cumulative amounts to date.

The 10 Highest Earning Creators On OnlyFans

OnlyFans followers: 108,000

Jem Wolfie is an Australian fitness model and influencer with 140,000 followers on Instagram. She used to have close to three million followers, but Instagram kicked her off the site briefly for posting too many sexy selfies, which the app called a violation of their rules.

#9. Megan Barton Hanson – $1.06 million

OnlyFans followers: 1.7 million

Megan Barton Hanson is a model and influencer from the UK with 1.6 million Instagram followers. She is also the host of the podcast "You Come First" and a columnist at "Vice." he rose to fame in 2018 when she appeared on "Love Island."

#8. Safaree Samuels – $1.91 million

OnlyFans followers: 3.2 million

Rapper Safaree Samuels parlayed his 3.3 million Instagram followers into a lucrative OnlyFans following. Trinidadian-born Samuels rose to fame 20 years ago as a member of the group Hoodstars alongside a then-unknown rapper named Nicki Minaj.

#7. Pia Mia – $2.22 million

OnlyFans followers: 6.2 million

Pia Mia is a singer and actress from Guam with seven million Instagram followers. She started her career posting videos of her singing on YouTube and was eventually discovered by Babyface. From 2013 to 2017 Mia was also close pals with Kylie Jenner.

#6. Erica Mena – $4.49 million

OnlyFans followers: 5.3 million

Erica Mena rose to fame as a cast member on "Love and Hip Hop: New York." She has 5.5 million Instagram followers. She is the ex-wife of the eighth highest-earning OnlyFans account, Safaree Samuels.

#5. Mia Khalifa – $6.2 million

OnlyFans followers: 22.7 million

Mia Khalifa's 25.1 million Instagram followers headed over to OnlyFans to see what the former Lebanese-American webcam model and porn star was dishing out. In 2014, she began her porn career and quickly became the most viewed account on PornHub.

#4. Tyga – $6.49 million

OnlyFans followers: 21.8 million

Rapper Tyga turned his celebrity and 24 million Instagram followers into big bucks on OnlyFans. He's been involved with both Black Chyna and Kylie Jenner, the latter of whom he reportedly started dating when she was only 16.

#3. Cardi B – $9.34 million

OnlyFans followers: 81.7 million

Rapper Cardi B is a massive star with 108 million Instagram followers. There's no nudity on Cardi B's OnlyFans account. Instead, she uses it to share behind-the-scenes footage from her music video shoots and as an opportunity to answer fans' questions and address rumors.

#2. Bella Thorne – $11 million

OnlyFans followers: 24.3 million

When Bella Thorne (24.6 Instagram followers) joined OnlyFans in 2020, she earned $1 million in less than 24 hours and $2 million in her first week on the site, much to the ire of the sex workers on the site. The former Disney channel star reportedly offered her fans nude photos for $200 a pop. She received backlash when the photos she supplied only implied nudity.

#1. Blac Chyna – $20 million

OnlyFans followers: 16.2 million

Blac Chyna has 16.1 million Instagram followers and is the highest-earning person on OnlyFans. She charges the maximum of $49.99 per month and shares, among other things, foot fetish videos. Blac Chyna is the third person on this list to have a connection to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She dated and had a daughter named Dream with Rob Kardashian.