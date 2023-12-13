The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos Ever Made

The average person probably remembers Michael Nesmith as a member of the 1960s pop/comedy band The Monkees. But Michael actually had an extremely interesting career outside of that band. In fact, one could make the case that Michael invented the modern music video and MTV.

Michael Nesmith was wealthy way before The Monkees because his mother invented Liquid Paper, AKA white out. The Monkees sold 75 million albums during their peak years, from 1966 to 1971.

After leaving The Monkees, he embarked on a solo career and, in the late 1970s, pioneered a new form of music video with his song "Rio". These videos were designed to tell a story alongside the song, marking a significant shift from the typical live performance videos of the time. Nesmith's approach to music videos was a transformative concept, where the narrative was driven by the song rather than just the images. This was seen as a profound shift in the grammar of film, making the experience for music fans more "hyper-real"​.

In addition to his innovative work on music videos, Nesmith also developed "PopClips" for Nickelodeon. This show, dedicated exclusively to music videos, featured comedians like Howie Mandel as early versions of video jockeys. "PopClips" gained popularity among its young audience, prompting the network executives to consider expanding on the concept. Nesmith's role in this project was instrumental, and although he eventually sold his stake and exited, the groundwork he laid was pivotal. John Lack, the COO of Warner-Amex Satellite Entertainment Company, was inspired by "PopClips" and used the concept as a foundation to develop MTV, which launched in 1981.

But what are the most expensive music videos of all time???

In the world of music, extravagance isn't just limited to lavish lifestyles and opulent concerts; it extends into the realm of music videos, where artists and directors collaborate to create visual masterpieces. These projects often command budgets that rival those of blockbuster movies. This article delves into the 10 most expensive music videos of all time, showcasing the incredible lengths artists go to in order to bring their musical visions to life. From Michael Jackson's groundbreaking effects to Madonna's cinematic grandeur, these videos are not just promotions for songs; they are significant cultural artifacts that reflect the era's technological and creative zeniths.

10. "Victory" by Puff Daddy (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes) (1998)

$2,700,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $4,847,652)

9. "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" by Limp Bizkit (2000)

$3,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $4,614,581)

8. "Cartoon Heroes" by Aqua (2000)

$3,500,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $5,947,633)

7. Make Me Like You" by Gwen Stefani (2016)

$4,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $4,877,427)

6. "Black or White" by Michael Jackson (1991)

$4,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $8,594,185)

5. "Estranged" by Guns N' Roses (1993)

$5,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $10,129,003)

4. "Bedtime Story" by Madonna (1995)

$5,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $9,602,533)

3. "Express Yourself" by Madonna (1989)

$5,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $11,804,027)

2. "Die Another Day" by Madonna (2002)

$6,100,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $9,924,773)

1. Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, "Scream"

$7,000,000 (Inflation-adjusted: $13,443,547)