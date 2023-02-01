Zoe Saldaña Is The First Actor To Have Four Movies Gross Over $2 Billion, But She's Still Not The Highest Grossing Actor Of All Time… Yet

As a star in both the mega-blockbuster "Avengers" and "Avatar" franchises, it figures that Zoe Saldaña has managed to become one of the highest-grossing film stars of all time, despite arguably not attaining the household name status we associate with top tier film stardom. But now, CNN reports that she's reached a career box office milestone that no other actor ever has, with four movies that have crossed the $2 billion margin at the box office.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" just achieved that distinction, joining three other titles in Saldaña's filmography: the original "Avatar" and the last two "Avengers" installments "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

As the only actor to share leading roles with both of the highest-grossing film franchises of our time, Saldaña is uniquely positioned for this box office achievement. And she's not finished yet, with upcoming sequels to "Avatar" as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" set to continue both of her golden goose roles into future installments. "Guardians" won't be a likely contender for the $2 Billion Club (although anything's possible), but if "Avatar 3" manages to do as well as "The Way of Water," Saldaña may be the first actor with five $2 billion grossers to her name.

The 10 Highest Grossing Actors of All Time

Today, Zoe Saldaña is the fourth highest-grossing film actor in history (not adjusted for inflation). Here's the full top 10 list: