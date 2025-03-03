Xzibit's Estranged Wife Seeks Big Increase In Spousal And Child Support Based On His Increased Income

On November 29, 2014, rapper/TV host Xzibit married his girlfriend Krista Joiner at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California (today is called the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach). While most grooms dance the night away and then doze off next to their new bride on their wedding night, Xzibit had other plans. In the early morning hours of the wedding night X decided to go for a drive (no idea where he was going). Cops pulled him over, he failed a field sobriety test, and he went to jail for DUI. On his wedding night. As it turned out, that might have been a sign that this union was going to be turbulent.

Krista filed for divorce in February 2021. Xzibit and Krista have one child together.

Now, Joiner is trying to have her existing spousal and child support agreement with Xzibit increased to roughly $30,000 per month, claiming he's making a lot more money than he appeared to be when the original agreement was signed.

Joiner claims that she and the former couple's 12-year-old son have been forced out of their $10,000-per-month rental home and that she's experiencing other financial hardships as well. Xzibit is sinking significant money into things like his new girlfriend's luxury car, she says, while she's struggling to pay for their son's tuition.

Other expenses and bills are piling up, and things like weekend trips and designer clothes are out of the question, according to her filing, while Xzibit's income has increased from when their existing agreement was signed from about $25,000 per month to $134,000 per month, figures she claims are backed up by recent bank statements. And that's a conservative estimate compared to what she said back in 2022 when she claimed he was making around $1 million per month as well as allegedly having some $20 million stored in multiple secret vaults.

Given all that, she wants $9,313 in child support and $21,380 per month in spousal support, with some $750,000 in arrears. She's looking for another $300,000 in legal fees from her ex, too.

Joiner doesn't hold back in the filing, accusing Xzibit of physical abuse and neglect, claiming (among other things) that he hasn't even attempted to see their son since September of last year.