Whoopi Goldberg Has Probably Made Over $100 Million from "The View"… But Keeps Saying She's Not Rich. How Is That Possible?

Let me start this off by saying that I don't watch "The View," and I have absolutely no problem with Whoopi Goldberg. Generally speaking, I am a fan of her film work. I saw both "Sister Act" movies in theaters as a kid. I loved "Star Trek: The Next Generation." "Ghost" is a classic. "Jumpin' Jack Flash" makes no sense but is very fun.

Even when she's bad, she's good. Take 1995's "Theodore Rex," which might be one of the best bad movies of all time.

In case you missed that one, the plot goes like this: In an alternate futuristic society where humans and dinosaurs co-exist, a tough police detective named Katie Coltrane (Whoopi Goldberg) is paired with a Tyrannosaurus named Theodore Rex to find the killer of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals leading them to a ruthless billionaire bent on killing off mankind by creating a new ice age. It's a steaming pile of crap… in the best way possible. The "How Did This Get Made" podcast episode about "Theodore Rex" is an all-time classic. Here's the trailer:

Fun fact: Whoopi initially agreed to do "Theodore Rex" in 1992, then tried to back out. The studio sued her for $20 million to force her into the role. She relented and wound up earning $7 million to star opposite a dinosaur in one of the strangest big-budget flops in history.

Oh, and let's not forget she's a member of the ultra-exclusive EGOT club, with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

I am also aware, via Twitter mainly, that Whoopi has apparently said some controversial things on "The View." I don't watch, so I can't confirm or deny.

I say all that to be clear that this article is not a takedown or a personal attack. But I do want to talk about something that pops up every so often.

On several occasions over the years, Whoopi has said something like she's not rich and that she's just a regular working person who has to keep her job to pay her bills. Just this week, Whoopi claimed she can't afford to retire from "The View" because she's "gotta keep paying those bills baby."

These statements always confuse me and ultimately lead to some conservative outlet linking to CNW in an attempt to make Whoopi look like a fool or a liar. Again, I'm not doing that with this article. But it is a little confusing. How can someone who has almost certainly earned over $100 million hosting "The View" over the years not be rich — and claim she's forced to keep working?

Salary from "The View"

Whoopi Goldberg has been a fixture on "The View" since 2007, and her paycheck reflects that longevity. In 2016, Variety reported that Whoopi had signed an extension to remain a host of "The View." According to Variety, she was earning $6 million per year at the time of the extension and would continue to earn the same amount going forward. That suggests her salary had reached that level at least a few years earlier, so a reasonable estimate is that she began making $6 million annually by 2013.

If we assume she earned about $4 million per year during her first six seasons from 2007 through 2012, that adds up to roughly $24 million. And then if we assume that from 2013 through the end of the 2025 season, she made $6 million, she would have grossed about $78 million. Combined, that's an estimated $102 million in total earnings from "The View" alone.

And remember, that figure is conservative. It doesn't account for the possibility of raises in more recent years, nor does it include her film roles, books, or producing projects. Even if you sliced the number in half, it would still represent a fortune by any reasonable measure. Wouldn't it?

Taxes and Take-Home

Of course, Whoopi doesn't actually pocket the full $102 million. Like any high earner, a huge portion goes straight to the IRS and the state. If she's living in New Jersey and working in New York, she's facing one of the highest tax burdens in the country. Between federal taxes, state taxes, and Medicare surcharges, her effective rate would likely fall somewhere around 45 percent.

That means her $6 million annual salary translates to roughly $3.3 million after taxes, or about $275,000 per month. Over the course of her run on "The View," her $102 million in gross pay likely nets out closer to $55–60 million in actual take-home pay.

Even after you factor in additional deductions like agents, managers, and union dues, the numbers are still enormous. The average American would consider $275,000 a life-changing yearly salary, and Goldberg earns it every month after taxes.

Expenses and Lifestyle

So where could all that money be going? Whoopi's primary residence is a large estate in the gated Llewellyn Park community of West Orange, New Jersey. She bought the property in 2009 for about $2.8 million. Even if she only put 20% down, her mortgage at 2009 interest rates would have been in the ballpark of $12,000 a month, with another $4,500–5,000 in property taxes. All in, her monthly housing cost was likely around $16,000–20,000. That is hardly insignificant, but when compared to her estimated $275,000 in after-tax monthly income, the house barely makes a dent.

The real financial drain probably comes from the soft costs of being a celebrity of Whoopi's stature. Staff salaries for assistants, housekeepers, drivers, and personal security can easily run into hundreds of thousands per year. She has also been open about supporting her daughter, grandchildren, and extended family — "mouths to feed," as she puts it — which could add substantially to her monthly outflow.

Factor in professional commissions, where managers and agents can take 10–20% off the top, and her $3.3 million annual take-home starts to feel more like $2.5–2.7 million in spendable cash. Still an enormous sum, but not nearly as cushy as the headline salary might suggest.

Given the math, it's hard to square Whoopi Goldberg's public statements with her financial reality. By any standard, someone who has grossed more than $100 million from a single television job — and still earns an estimated $6 million per year — is wealthy. Even after taxes, professional fees, staff, and family obligations, she is taking home millions annually.

At the end of the day, Whoopi Goldberg has been earning superstar-level money for nearly two decades. By any reasonable definition, she's rich. But money is funny — how "rich" feels depends on perspective, obligations, and lifestyle. To Whoopi, with family to support, staff to employ, and the endless costs of being a public figure, it may not feel like the fortune it looks like on paper.

What's undeniable is that she's built a legendary career, collected every major award an entertainer can win, and secured her place as one of the most recognizable personalities in Hollywood history. If she chooses to keep working on "The View," it may be less about survival and more about staying active, relevant, and engaged. And honestly, that's not a bad reason to keep showing up. Now, if you'll excuse me, I may treat myself to a re-watch of "Theodore Rex." And so should you because, in researching this article, I learned that someone uploaded the FULL MOVIE to YouTube. Enjoy!