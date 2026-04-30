While Every Other Celebrity Tries To Get Rich With A Tequila Brand, Katherine Heigl Is Quietly Already A Dog Food Super Mogul

Between 2007 and 2012, Katherine Heigl's career was on fire. Not only was she one of the highest-paid film stars in the world, making $12-$15 million per movie, but she was also one of the highest-paid actors on television, making $250,000 per episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

By our count, during that five-year stretch alone, she earned north of $50 million from film and television salaries.

That's the kind of money that allows someone to quietly step away from Hollywood and never work again.

That's not what she did.

Yesterday, we wrote an article about how, for some reason, every celebrity thinks they need to start a tequila company as a side business.

That's not what she did.

In 2022, Katherine launched a dog food company called Badland Ranch. Even though pet food is an extremely crowded space, Badland has been extremely successful already. If she ever decides to sell her company, she'll almost certainly make way more money from dog food than she ever did from her acting career…

From Ranch Life to Retail Juggernaut

The inspiration for Badlands Ranch was deeply personal, rooted in the lifestyle of her family's animal sanctuary in Utah. Heigl has long been a fierce advocate for animal welfare, having co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation with her mother, Nancy Heigl, to honor her late brother.

Badlands Ranch was designed as a natural extension of that mission.

The company focuses on ultra-premium, air-dried dog food, along with treats and supplements made from high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients. Unlike traditional kibble, its products emphasize whole foods, organ meats, and functional ingredients aimed at improving digestion, coat health, and overall wellness.

Not only does the name come from Katherine's 24-acre Utah property, Badlands Ranch, but she also operates the business entirely from the ranch alongside her husband, musician Josh Kelley.

Explosive Growth

What started as a subscription-based passion project rapidly exploded into a retail juggernaut. The brand's success quickly allowed it to break out of the direct-to-consumer bubble and secure nationwide retail distribution through giants like Chewy, Amazon, and Petco. By early 2026, industry reports revealed a staggering metric: the company had sold over 9 million products since its inception.

To understand the sheer scale of that success, you have to look at the math. Badlands Ranch commands a premium price point, with treats starting around $20 and full bags of food ranging from $60 to $70. Even applying a highly conservative average of $30 per unit across those 9 million products, the company has generated roughly $270 million in lifetime gross sales in just four years.

Katherine does not own 100% of the brand. The secret engine behind Badlands Ranch is her corporate partnership with Golden Pet Brands, a vertically integrated marketing and manufacturing powerhouse that specializes in celebrity-backed pet products. In this incubator model, Heigl serves as the visionary and the face of consumer trust, while Golden Pet Brands handles the heavy operational lifting—capital investment, manufacturing in their Wisconsin facilities, supply chain logistics, and retail distribution. A standard, aggressive equity split for an A-list founder heavily involved in the day-to-day marketing and charity integration is typically between 25% and 50%.

Importantly, this is not a passive celebrity endorsement deal. Heigl has been directly involved in product development, branding, and marketing decisions, working alongside experts to shape everything from ingredient selection to positioning.

In the corporate pet care space, successful direct-to-consumer brands moving this kind of volume typically command valuations of one to three times their annual revenue. If Badlands Ranch were to be acquired by a major conglomerate like Mars or Purina today, the brand's actual market valuation would comfortably sit in the $50 million to $150 million range. Using that range:

If she owns 25%, her personal stake is worth $12.5 million to $37.5 million .

If she owns 50%, her personal stake is worth $25 million to $75 million .

A Business With a Mission

One of the more unique aspects of Badlands Ranch is its built-in philanthropic engine.

The company directs $1 million per year in revenue to the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which focuses on rescuing animals, funding spay and neuter programs, and combating pet overpopulation.

That mission is not just a side note. It is central to the brand's identity and likely a key driver of customer loyalty.

Heigl's pivot from A-list actress to pet care mogul proves her most lucrative role might end up being in the boardroom, not on a film set. At its current pace, Badlands Ranch isn't just a successful second act—it's a nine-figure empire in the making.