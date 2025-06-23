Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Files $250 Million Lawsuit On Her Behalf Against Her Guardian, A Judge And Others

Wendy Williams rose to fame by saying the things no one else would dare. First as a radio shock jock in New York and later as a daytime TV mainstay, she built a media empire on candid, unfiltered commentary about celebrities, pop culture, and her own personal struggles. With her signature catchphrase — "How you doin'?" — and a bold, larger-than-life persona, she became one of the most recognizable voices in American entertainment.

Williams began her career in radio in the 1980s and became a household name throughout the 1990s and 2000s, earning a reputation for explosive interviews and boundary-pushing gossip. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009. That same year, she transitioned to television with "The Wendy Williams Show," a nationally syndicated daytime talk show that ran for 13 seasons. At its peak, the show averaged over 2 million daily viewers and earned her multiple Emmy nominations, solidifying her status as the "Queen of Hot Topics."

Beyond television, Wendy authored several best-selling books, toured as a stand-up comedian, launched fashion and jewelry lines, and produced both scripted and unscripted television projects. Her success translated into substantial wealth, with her annual salary from the talk show reaching $10 million at one point. But in recent years, behind-the-scenes turmoil — including health issues, addiction battles, and a court-ordered guardianship — have threatened to erase not only her independence but also the fortune she spent decades building.

"I Have No Money"

In a 2024 Lifetime documentary titled "Where Is Wendy Williams?," the former talk show host offered a devastatingly candid update on her situation.

"I have no money. And I'm gonna tell you something — if it happens to me, it could happen to you."

That statement, coming from a woman who had been earning eight figures just a few years earlier, stunned longtime fans and colleagues. By the time the documentary aired, Wendy had already been under a financial guardianship for two years, following a dementia and aphasia diagnosis. She had been removed from public life and was reportedly living in a private care facility with little access to her own finances or even her family.

Now, that shocking statement is the centerpiece of a sweeping legal battle.

The $250 Million Lawsuit

On June 17, 2025, Wendy's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a lawsuit on her behalf seeking $250 million in damages from nearly 50 defendants. The list includes her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, Judge Lisa Sokoloff, Wells Fargo, multiple attorneys, and the assisted living facility where Williams currently resides.

Hunter alleges that Wendy has been the victim of systemic abuse, financial exploitation, and overmedication since being placed under a guardianship in 2022. The lawsuit seeks a full forensic accounting of her finances, unsealing of her court case, appointment of a new guardian, and her release from "involuntary confinement."

"Guardianship is a civil death," the complaint reads. "Wendy remains a captive of a corrupt, criminal enterprise."

Shocking Allegations of Exploitation

Among the most disturbing claims in the lawsuit is that a care worker at Williams' facility took photos of her "in a state of undress without consent" and attempted to sell them to the press. Hunter also claims that her financial advisor at Wells Fargo, Lori Schiller, authorized a $60,000 payment from Wendy's account to a doctor who issued a letter declaring her mentally unfit — a letter that helped justify the guardianship.

The suit further alleges that several of the individuals overseeing Wendy's case have donated money to Judge Sokoloff's re-election campaign, creating what Hunter describes as a web of conflicts of interest.

The Wells Fargo Freeze

This isn't the first time Williams' guardianship has drawn public scrutiny. In early 2022, Wells Fargo froze her financial accounts, claiming it had reason to believe she was being financially exploited by individuals in her inner circle. Williams fired Schiller and pushed back publicly, stating in a sworn declaration:

"Until Wells Fargo reopens my accounts… my family and I are at risk of suffering continued irreparable financial harm."

Despite her objections, the court sided with the bank, and her accounts remained locked. A financial guardianship was put in place shortly afterward.

Where Did the Money Go?

The lawsuit also claims Williams' finances have deteriorated dramatically under court control. Hunter cites a 2024 IRS lien against her $4.5 million Manhattan condo, the loss of income from her halted career, and the alleged blocking of her son's access to his college fund. He estimates she's lost at least $20 million annually since the guardianship began.

Her legal team believes Wendy would still be financially self-sufficient — and working — had she been given the opportunity to maintain control of her affairs. Instead, the filing paints a picture of a once-powerful media figure reduced to near silence, unable to speak for herself or access the fortune she spent decades building.

A Fight Over Control

The lawsuit does not request an end to the guardianship outright. Instead, Hunter seeks to be named Wendy's "next friend," a legal role that would allow him to act on her behalf if she is deemed incapable of doing so and if the court agrees that her current guardian is not acting in her best interest.

Her attorney, LaShawn Thomas, acknowledged in a statement that Wendy may not currently be "legally aware of all of the evidence," but insisted the legal team would present "sufficient proof" to vindicate her rights and recover her finances.

What Happens Next?

Wendy Williams has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, and it's unclear how the court will address Hunter's request. But the filing forces a high-profile spotlight back onto a question that's been lingering for years:

How does a woman who once earned $10-20 million a year end up with no control over her life or a dollar to her name?