Travis Scott Launches His Own Cactus Jack Foundation

Travis Scott now has an official non-profit organization, through which he can accomplish his goals in the field of philanthropy. The rapper recently announced the launch of the Cactus Jack Foundation, as well as a new scholarship for prospective students at several Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University.
Scott has some family history at two of those institutions. His mom attended Grambling State and his grandfather went to Prairie View A&M, and it's his grandfather who also serves as the namesake for Scott's Waymon Webster Scholarship. The scholarship will cover tuition for students facing financial difficulties related to COVID-19 or otherwise, and according to TMZ, Scott will choose the winning applicants himself. Scott also said a few words to TMZ about his motives in focusing his new non-profit on the cause education to start with:
Scott himself attended the University of Texas at San Antonio before dropping out to pursue music, a decision that obviously worked out very well for him, but he's still clearly interested in the benefits of higher education.