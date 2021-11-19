Travis Scott, Drake, And Others Hit With $750 Million Astroworld Lawsuit

splits: 10

The recent tragedy at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston was one of the most devastating public disasters in quite a long time, and now lawsuits stemming from it are beginning to be filed. Travis Scott, Drake, and multiple corporations involved in organizing the festival have been hit with a $750 million lawsuit filed on behalf of 125 people who attended the concert.

The lawsuit alleges that the organizers of the concert failed to maintain safe conditions there, an event where the death toll currently sits at 10, with two dozen more being hospitalized for their injuries.

According to the lawsuit:

"The deaths and injuries that occurred were needless and senseless, and the suffering caused [by] the families and all others involved will be endless. The damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs—nothing more and nothing less."

One of those plaintiffs is the estate of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old concertgoer who is among the dead following the event.

The lawsuit is only one of several that have been filed, with more on the way, including another suit from Tony Buzbee, the Houston-based attorney behind this $750 million suit. According to the Wall Street Journal, Buzbee says he's planning another suit soon with another 100 plaintiffs.

Drake and Scott are not free from criticism in the suit, which accuses the former of not having done enough to end the concert when it was beginning to get out of control during his closing performance onstage, and the latter of having "a history of inciting violence at his concerts." Neither of the two have made any public response to this specific suit, although Scott's attorneys have previously stated that he wasn't aware what was happening from his vantage point on stage.

The only plaintiff in the suit that has released a statement in response is Live Nation:

"We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve."

There were an estimated 50,000 people in attendance at Astroworld 2021, when a crowd crush broke out and quickly turned deadly.