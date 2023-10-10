The IRS Says Rudy Giuliani Owes More Than $500,000 In Federal Taxes, Places Lien On His Palm Beach Penthouse

Rudy Giuliani has really been racking up problems as of late. In addition to his previously reported legal and financial troubles, it has been recently reported that he's run afoul of the IRS as well. The agency is claiming that Rudy owes nearly $550,000 in unpaid income tax for 2021. As such, the IRS has reportedly placed a lien on his $4.5 million penthouse in Palm Beach in order to collect the money.

Giuliani bought the penthouse back in 2010 for $1.4 million when he was still married to Judith Nathan. He became the sole owner in 2019. When he was going through this divorce, court filings showed that the former couple maintained six homes, 11 country club memberships and spent $230,000 per month on their lifestyle. Rudy was allegedly spending $12,000 per MONTH on cigars.

Giuliani biographer Andrew Kirtzman recently made the claim that reckless spending and multiple divorces have left Giuliani "penniless" at the moment. That allegation, combined with the recent reports about the IRS lien, are rather shocking considering how rich Rudy was at one time.

At his peak, Rudy Giuliani's net worth peaked at perhaps as much as $100 million. He earned his fortune after leaving politics and forging a highly successful consulting career through his business Giuliani Partners, and as a public speaker. As recently as 2017 Rudy was making nearly $10 million per year from all sources according to his own financial disclosures.

According to a short-but-sweet press statement from Giuliani advisor Ted Goodman, that won't be necessary:

"Mayor Giuliani, through his accountant, has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability."

Giuliani is facing numerous racketeering charges in Georgia, along with former President Donald Trump and several other of his associates, and was also recently found liable in civil court for defaming two election workers without evidence. He is still awaiting sentencing on the defamation case but is expected to eventually owe somewhere in the seven-figure range to the two workers.

This isn't the first time he's been at odds with Internal Revenue, either. In 2019, around the same time he was getting divorced from Nathan, Giuliani himself admitted to borrowing $100,000 from an old law partner to pay off a tax debt from the previous year.