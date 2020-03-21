Tekashi 6ix9ine Facing $150 Million Lawsuit Over 2018 Shooting

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal problems continue to stack up. He's now facing a lawsuit from an anonymous person who's alleging she was an unwitting participant caught in the crossfire of a shooting he ordered – and she's now seeking $150 million in damages in court, according to legal documents recently reported by TMZ.

The alleged incident happened in July 2018, when according to the lawsuit (filed under the name "Jane Doe,"), a shooting occurred in the courtyard of Brooklyn's Smurf Village apartment complex. There, the suit says, a music video was being filmed by the Nine Trey Bloods, the same group behind Tekashi's kidnapping in the summer of 2018, and the shooting was ordered by Tekashi as retribution for the kidnapping and assault. The woman known as Doe says she was an innocent bystander, and took a bullet in the foot, as well as sustaining injuries to her knee and back from falling on the ground which required surgery to correct.

The individual now known only as "Jane Doe" says that the incident left her unable to work and forced her to suspend her plans to attend police academy. She says that the apology she got from Tekashi in court and his offer to pay her medical bills isn't sufficient to make things right – hence, the lawsuit. But the rapper's attorney paints a different picture of the situation:

"It's suspicious that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernandez who was never identified as the shooter in her case. The plaintiff did not sue the persons involved in her shooting. To be clear, Daniel did not shoot her."

Tekashi is currently facing two additional lawsuits, one a $2.5 million suit from clothing retailer Fashion Nova over a botched endorsement deal, and another for unspecified damages over another shooting he allegedly ordered earlier in 2018.