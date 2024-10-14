Taylor Swift Announces $5 Million Feeding America Donation For Hurricane Relief

By on October 14, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity News

Pop superstar, sometime philanthropist, and billionaire Taylor Swift is writing a hefty $5 million check for those affected by recent hurricanes in the southeastern United States. That's according to an announcement from non-profit organization Feeding America, which took to Instagram to make public Swift's gift in the hopes of drumming up more much-needed donations from her adoring fans.

"Thank you, @taylorswift, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton," reads a post on the official Feeding America Instagram account. "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The actual post itself is a quote from Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, which tells pretty much the whole story:

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

It's not the first time Swift has stepped up with a big donation in times of trouble. Months ago, she reportedly gave $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, killed in a mass shooting at a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs. And back in March of 2020 she gave $1 million to tornado relief in Tennessee. She's also not the only celebrity pitching in for Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as fellow country music icon Dolly Parton recently spearheaded a total gift of some $6 million towards relief efforts in her native Tennessee, and Feeding America also recently announced a $1 million donation from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  2. Randy Bachman Net Worth
    Randy
    Bachman
  3. Saul Alvarez Net Worth
    Saul
    Alvarez
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth
    Caroline
    Wozniacki
  6. Zoey Deutch Net Worth
    Zoey
    Deutch
  7. Zayn Malik Net Worth
    Zayn
    Malik
  8. Chanel West Coast Net Worth
    Chanel
    West Coast
  9. Emma Watson Net Worth
    Emma
    Watson
  10. The Weeknd Net Worth
    The
    Weeknd
  11. Ric Ocasek Net Worth
    Ric
    Ocasek
  12. Max Martin Net Worth
    Max
    Martin
  13. Charlamagne Tha God Net Worth
    Charlamagne
    Tha God
  14. George R.R. Martin Net Worth
    George
    R.R. Martin
  15. Nicki Minaj Net Worth
    Nicki
    Minaj
  16. Quentin Tarantino Net Worth
    Quentin
    Tarantino
  17. Sean Lennon Net Worth
    Sean
    Lennon