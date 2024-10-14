Taylor Swift Announces $5 Million Feeding America Donation For Hurricane Relief

Pop superstar, sometime philanthropist, and billionaire Taylor Swift is writing a hefty $5 million check for those affected by recent hurricanes in the southeastern United States. That's according to an announcement from non-profit organization Feeding America, which took to Instagram to make public Swift's gift in the hopes of drumming up more much-needed donations from her adoring fans.

"Thank you, @taylorswift, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton," reads a post on the official Feeding America Instagram account. "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead."

The actual post itself is a quote from Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, which tells pretty much the whole story:

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

It's not the first time Swift has stepped up with a big donation in times of trouble. Months ago, she reportedly gave $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, killed in a mass shooting at a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs. And back in March of 2020 she gave $1 million to tornado relief in Tennessee. She's also not the only celebrity pitching in for Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as fellow country music icon Dolly Parton recently spearheaded a total gift of some $6 million towards relief efforts in her native Tennessee, and Feeding America also recently announced a $1 million donation from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.