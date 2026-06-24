Snapchat Reportedly Wants To Pay Robert Downey Jr. $100 Million To Be The Face Of Its Ridiculous New $2,200 AR Glasses

On June 16, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel took the stage at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach to unveil what he clearly sees as the future of computing: a pair of augmented-reality glasses called Specs.

The pitch was grand. Specs, according to Snap, are not merely glasses with a camera. They are a "see-through computer." A device that can project digital information directly into the real world. A product that can browse the web, run apps, display games, translate signs, capture video, summon AI assistance, and maybe one day replace the smartphone.

Unfortunately for Spiegel, the internet had a slightly different takeaway: Those things look ridiculous.

A video of Spiegel wearing the new Specs quickly made the rounds online. The glasses looked enormous. They appeared to press down awkwardly on his face and ears. The vibe was less "future of computing" and more "guy who got tricked into beta-testing a very expensive prop from a bad sci-fi movie." Here is said video:

Evan Spiegel showing off the new Specs AR glasses to the public for the first time. pic.twitter.com/pCYBLU9xxH — Nathie (@NathieVR) June 16, 2026

Endless trolling memes popped up on Twitter. Investors were not exactly dazzled either. Snap shares fell hard after the unveiling.

That is the context for a very strange and very CelebrityNetWorth-worthy rumor now making the rounds: Snapchat reportedly wants to pay Robert Downey Jr. $100 million in stock to become an ambassador for Specs.

The rumor comes from reporter Alex Heath, who now writes the Sources newsletter and was at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising and marketing festival where executives, agencies, tech companies, celebrities, and brand whispers tend to collide. Heath reported that Snap is in talks to give Downey a stock package worth around $100 million tied to the new glasses:

First dispatch from Cannes Lions: – Inside OpenAI's ads push for ChatGPT – Snap is in talks to pay Robert Downey Jr. $100 million to be an ambassador for Specs – A bunch of interesting people moves – And morehttps://t.co/arlzc1Mzp8 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 23, 2026

To be clear, the deal is unconfirmed. Neither Snap nor Robert Downey Jr. has announced anything.

Specs cost $2,195. They are expected to ship this fall in the U.S., U.K., and France. Snap says they offer roughly four hours of mixed-use battery life, with additional charging available through the carrying case. They are packed with technology, including AR displays, hand tracking, AI-powered features, web browsing, Bluetooth support, and room-aware experiences that can overlay digital objects into the world around the wearer.

That may all be very impressive. But none of it matters if ordinary people take one look at the product and decide they would rather be caught wearing literally anything else.

That is where Downey enters the picture.

For more than a decade, Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark did not merely use futuristic technology. He made futuristic technology feel desirable. He waved holograms around his lab. He talked to AI assistants. He piloted wearable machines. He casually put on tinted smart glasses that looked like something a billionaire genius might actually wear. That last part is what Snap desperately needs. The company has spent years trying to convince the world that face-mounted computing is the future.

Snap went public in 2017 and, in the years before COVID, generally carried a market cap in the high-teens to roughly $20 billion range. Then the pandemic happened. With everyone stuck at home, social media and digital advertising stocks exploded. Snap's market cap reached around $40 billion in October 2020, crossed roughly $100 billion in early 2021, and briefly touched the $130 billion range later that year.

That boom did not last.

Today, Snap's market cap is around $7.5 billion. Its stock has fallen more than 90% from the highs.

Snap has a long and expensive history with wearables.

The company's first Spectacles were camera sunglasses. They were launched in 2016 through vending machines called Snapbots, creating an initial wave of hype that quickly faded. Later versions improved the hardware but never became mainstream consumer products. Snap also experimented with Pixy, a tiny flying camera drone, which was killed off not long after launch. More recently, the company pushed deeper into true AR glasses, first through developer-focused Spectacles and now through Specs, the expensive consumer-facing version Spiegel unveiled this month.

This has not been a cheap hobby. Activist investor Irenic Capital has argued that Snap has spent more than $3.5 billion on its Specs unit and has pushed the company to consider alternatives for that business. Snap, meanwhile, has carved Specs into a standalone subsidiary, a move that could allow it to raise outside capital or structure partnerships around the hardware effort.

So now imagine the optics:

A company worth around $7.5 billion, whose stock has been crushed, is reportedly considering giving Robert Downey Jr. $100 million in stock to help promote $2,195 glasses that were just widely mocked online.

That $100 million would equal roughly 1.3% of Snap's entire market cap.

At $2,195 per pair, Snap would need to sell around 45,558 pairs of Specs just to generate $100 million in gross revenue. That is before manufacturing costs, software development, marketing, shipping, customer support, R&D, and the fact that stock compensation still dilutes existing shareholders.

And dilution is already a sensitive subject for Snap investors. The company has used large amounts of stock-based compensation over the years to attract and retain employees, while insiders, including Spiegel, have historically generated enormous liquidity through structured share sales.

The timing is especially brutal because Meta just announced a much cheaper new smart glasses line. Mark Zuckerberg's new Meta Glasses start at $299 :0