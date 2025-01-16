Rudy Giuliani Might Have To Give Up His Yankees World Series Rings In Order To Help Cover $148 Million Judgment Against HIm

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani owes a judgment of some $148 million to two people he was found to have defamed in their position as election workers in Georgia, and their lawyers are going after some of Giuliani's most prized possessions. The attorneys have filed a request in federal court to have three New York Yankees championship rings, which Giuliani says he bought from late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, seized in order to help cover the judgment.

The filing states that Giuliani's Yankee World Series rings, dating from the team's 1996, 1999, and 2000 championships, should be handed over to the former election workers, valued as they are at an estimated $27,000 altogether.

Last month, Giuliani testified that one of the rings was the property of his son Andrew, who was a teenager when he said he bought them as a gift for his son. But the filing indicates that Giuliani included all of the rings among his assets in bankruptcy court back in 2023, and there is no other evidence outside of his own testimony that the ring belongs to Andrew. It even provides evidence that Andrew has never gotten any of the rings cleaned, listed them for insurance policies, had them appraised, or given any other outward indication that they were his property. If the court agrees, the ring that he says belongs to his son could end up getting seized as well (there is also a discrepancy over when Andrew received three of the rings, having gotten the first as a teenager decades ago).

Giuliani has already given up several valuable assets in order to pay off the judgment. These include an apartment in Manhattan and a Mercedes automobile that once belonged to late film legend Lauren Bacall. The rings seem to be the only remaining valuable assets he owns that could be subject to seizure, as a condo he owns in Florida is being claimed as his legal residence, which can't be seized in a civil judgment like the one against him.

Giuliani has also said in court that he doesn't know where some of his other pieces of Yankee memorabilia ended up, including a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey or a signed photo of Reggie Jackson.