Rudy Giuliani Launches "Rudy Coffee" Amid Mounting Legal Issues And $148 Million Defamation Judgment

Rudy Giuliani is currently in bankruptcy court and is on the hook for a $148 million defamation judgment due to his claims of election fraud against the reelection campaign of former President Donald Trump. He's missed multiple deadlines for financial disclosures and was recently barred by the bankruptcy judge from appealing the ruling against him. A person in a situation like the one Giuliani has found himself in naturally has a lot of legal fees on top of all his other financial obligations, and now he's going a somewhat unusual route to raise some cash: His own brand of coffee.

It's called Rudy Coffee, and the product's official site includes a message from Mr. Mayor himself:

"I've moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits. Please enjoy my delicious fresh roasted specialty coffee. It's quality you can trust."

Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December of last year, shortly after being slapped with the $148 million ruling, and has been lax about financial disclosure deadlines since then. An attorney for the defamed election workers accused Giuliani of stalling on selling property in New York and Florida and even of getting intentionally fired from his job as a weekly host on radio station WABC as a way to avoid paying the judgment.

Giuliani's girlfriend, TV personality Maria Ryan, is also working on hawking Rudy Coffee. She appears in a video posted on Twitter touting the natural organic nutritional benefits of the coffee, which comes in three varieties: "America's Mayor" medium roast, "Fighting for Justice" dark roast, and "Enjoying Life" decaf.

Each two-pound bag of Rudy Coffee costs $29.99, and the first hundred bags sold have been given Giuliani's autograph. Shipping is slated to begin in June.