Rihanna's Foundation Pledges $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief

Lots of celebrities are donating money towards relief from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a group that is now being joined by Rihanna through her Clara Lionel Foundation, through which she is pledging $5 million to various different aspects of this pressing cause, from work to find a cure to arguably just as important entities like food banks.

The $5 million will go to doctors and other medical personnel who need protective equipment to keep from getting sick themselves as they battle the virus and provide treatment for those afflicted, as well as towards research on developing a vaccine and other possible medical treatments. It will also go to ramping up testing in countries like Haiti and Malawi, and food banks in the United States.

Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which Rihanna founded in 2012 as a way to provide financial aid to various organizations and causes all over the world, summed it up like this to TMZ:

"Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and under-served communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic."

That's true, and for that reason the Clara Lionel Foundation has also reportedly ramped up its own fundraising efforts. According to the foundation's official site, it "supports and funds groundbreaking education and emergency response programs around the world," which would seem to put the coronavirus outbreak well within its sphere.