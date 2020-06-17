Rafael Nadal's New Custom Yacht Cost A Reported $10 Million

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is now officially the owner of a new and expansively customized 24-meter yacht from Sunreef Yachts. The company recently completed delivery of the Sunreef 80 Power craft to Nadal according to a Boat International story, following the athlete's order of the yacht sometime in the summer of last year.

It's not known for sure how much Nadal paid for the yacht, but estimates have it anywhere from $5 million to as much as $10 million including the extensive customizations that Nadal asked for.

Some of the yacht's most exciting features include a spa pool with waterfall, a retractable hard top enclosure, and an onboard garage with space to store a Jet Ski and plenty of other aquatic recreational vehicles.

Nadal spoke on his yacht purchase in the summer of 2019 in a press release:

"As someone from an island as I am, the sea is part of our lives and It's not a secret that I love the sea. Every time I am at home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that time where I can just enjoy my time on a boat. I am very happy to be on board of this Sunreef Yachts family and would like to thanks Mr. Francis Lapp for making this possible."

Lapp is the founder and president of Sunreef, and he made a statement of his own on the occasion of the recent completion and delivery of the craft, calling it "an incredible event" and saying that he was "convinced that [Nadal and wife Maria] will have a great time with their friends and family on board."

If you're not lucky enough to be included on the Nadal friends and family list, you can at least take a pretty good look at the new yacht in the video below from Boat International: