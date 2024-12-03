OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Reveals Stunning First Year Income – Including $5 MILLION Earned From A ONE Fan

Sophie Rain, a popular model on OnlyFans, recently celebrated her first anniversary on the adult subscription content platform. And she certainly has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Sophie recently took to social media to share a screenshot of her total gross income over the course of the last year. The number? $43,477,695.01. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Sophie Rain apparently grossed just under $43.5 million in the last year. After OnlyFans takes a 20% cut, Sophie's net earnings would be around $35 million.

Perhaps even more astonishingly/enragingly, in a follow-up social media post, Sophie thanked a single fan named "Charley." And she should thank Charley. Sophie thanked Charley for being her "top spender." So, how much did Charley spend? $100k? $200k? Nope. Nope. In the last 12 months, Charley has single-handedly paid Sophie $4.7 million.

A subscription to Rain's OnlyFans account currently costs $10 a month, but even as a performer who has been described as the "final boss" of the platform, her almost unbelievable revenue from a single year isn't coming just from regular subscriptions alone. Like most other OnlyFans models, she's making a lot of her income from custom videos and tips from her subscribers, but it's probably still difficult to wrap your head around her earning more in a year on OnlyFans than most major movie stars or superstar athletes.

thankful for one year on here 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rq8KU5ju7n — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) November 28, 2024

big thank you to my top spender for being there since the beginning 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/rmkgYEBIkL — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) December 3, 2024

Some online commentators have expressed skepticism that the figure is real, suggesting that Rain faked an inflated number just for the publicity, something that would have obvious benefits for anyone selling OnlyFans subscriptions online. And it is indeed a huge figure, even compared to other recent notable OnlyFans revenue stories like Corinna Kopf's announced (and quickly rescinded) "retirement" from OnlyFans after earning a purported $67 million over three years on the platform or Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli's claim to have made more than $71 million across a similar period. If Sophie was to maintain or even just stay reasonably close to her first year's earnings for another two years, she will have far outpaced even these OnlyFans superstars in revenue.

How Much Does The Owner of OnlyFans Make?

So, we've established that the top creators on OnlyFans make ungodly amounts of money on the platform, but what about the owner of OnlyFans?

CelebrityNetWorth recently launched a newsletter called "Deep Pockets." Every week, Deep Pockets does a deep dive into one massive fortune. Most of the stories we tell are about business tycoons from 100-200 years ago, but in Deep Pockets #16, we did a very deep dive into the unbelievable finances of OnlyFans. FYI, OnlyFans is not owned by a major conglomerate tech company with thousands of employees. It is privately held and majority-owned by ONE GUY.

In 2023, OnlyFans generated $6.6 billion in revenue. If you'd like to know the identity of OnlyFans' mysterious owner and how much he paid himself as a dividend last year, you can read the full breakdown right here. It's astonishing.