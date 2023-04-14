Olivia Wilde Accuses Jason Sudeikis Of Paying ZERO Child Support For Their Two Children

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split up last year, and apparently at least one of them is unhappy with the financial arrangements between them since then. According to a story from The Blast, Wilde has made a legal filing in Los Angeles court claiming that Sudeikis has left her with "100 % of the costs for the children's care" since their divorce, and now she wants a judge to order Sudeikis to chip in, citing his high income and wealth relative to hers.

Wilde reportedly addresses the court herself in the filing:

"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter…While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs."

Wilde isn't asking for a specific amount in child support yet, since she doesn't know exactly how much Sudeikis is making, and the figure would take that into account. But she is asking for the court to order him to pay some $100,000 for a forensic accounting job to get the number in black-and-white, plus another $500,000 for her own legal fees in the matter, neither of which are unusual when one half of a divorce is making a lot more money than the other half, a situation that Wilde says isn't in dispute:

"While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this."

Wilde made various financial disclosures to the court, including over $10 million in various assets and $40,000 a month in income, but also more than $100,000 in monthly expenditures. Now, a judge will decide what to do next, as the couple is also engaged in a separate legal battle over custody of their two children.