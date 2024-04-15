OJ Simpson Died Owing Ron Goldman's Family $114 Million, Now The Fight Over His Estate Begins

By on April 15, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity News

As you probably heard, OJ Simpson died last week at age 76. He left behind more than just a legacy of NFL accolades, alleged double murders and years of bizarre behavior following his trial of the century acquittal. According to the family of one of his alleged victims, OJ left behind a massive debt.

In 1997, Simpson was convicted in civil court for the death of Ron Goldman. A jury subsequently ordered him to pay the Goldman family $33.5 million in damages. The family of Nicole Brown Simpson did NOT sue him in civil court because they were worried it would have meant Simpson's minor children would be forced to testify.

In the years after 1997 and up to his death last week, Simpson successfully avoided payment of the vast majority of those damages. He basically didn't take jobs and instead lived comfortably off an untouchable NFL pension. In a 2022 made legal filings on the matter, Fred Goldman claimed that in total, Simpson had only paid about $133,000 of the tens of millions he owed:

Now, the Goldman family is preparing for a possible legal battle to get as much as they can from his estate. According to Fred Goldman, the late Ron Goldman's father, thanks to interest and penalties at the time of his death, Simpson's debt had grown to $114 million.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

A lawyer representing the Goldmans claims the families had attempted legal maneuvers like securing Simpson's NFL pension or his money in trust, but apart from getting the rights to his controversial "hypothetical" memoir "If I Did It," most of these attempts failed. The lawyer also says the battle isn't over with Simpson's death and that he is now working to determine exactly how much money Simpson may have left behind:

"He died without penance… He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never, anything, never…He [still] owes on the current status of the judgment."

"We need to get a lawyer or a number of lawyers who deal with this, very smart people to determine who it is or who it would be, and [start] taking depositions from people and/or finding out who they are and what information we need…It's a big deal."

By our estimation, OJ Simpson's net worth at the time of his death was $3 million. The vast majority of that net worth was OJ's NFL pension. A key question going forward is whether or not that pension can be inherited by Simpson's estate and remain protected or if that money could be seized to repay the Goldman judgment.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  2. Mark Rivera Net Worth
    Mark
    Rivera
  3. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  4. Paris Hilton Net Worth
    Paris
    Hilton
  5. Jerry Seinfeld Net Worth
    Jerry
    Seinfeld
  6. F. Lee Bailey Net Worth
    F.
    Lee Bailey
  7. Ariana Grande Net Worth
    Ariana
    Grande
  8. Miley Cyrus Net Worth
    Miley
    Cyrus
  9. Rick Ross Net Worth
    Rick
    Ross
  10. Floyd Mayweather Net Worth
    Floyd
    Mayweather
  11. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  12. Selena Gomez Net Worth
    Selena
    Gomez
  13. Denzel Washington Net Worth
    Denzel
    Washington
  14. Billy Joel Net Worth
    Billy
    Joel
  15. Ryan Gosling Net Worth
    Ryan
    Gosling
  16. OJ Simpson Net Worth
    OJ
    Simpson