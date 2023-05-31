No, Taylor Swift Will Not Be A Billionaire By The End Of Her "Eras" Tour

Taylor Swift fans across the country are flocking in enormous numbers to the singer's "Eras" tour. Stadiums are sold out. Merchandise stands are empty. Concession sales are breaking records. With all the revenue being generated by the massively successful tour, a number of outlets have recently declared that Taylor will be a billionaire by the time the tour ends. It's a nice headline, but unfortunately not true.

Future Billionaire?

According to our tracking, before the "Eras" tour began, Taylor Swift's net worth stood at $400 million.

Back in December, it was estimated that based on an average ticket price of $215, the "Eras" tour would generate $600 million in revenue from tickets alone. If that happens, Taylor's cut would be around $500 million after various production and processing costs. A staggering figure, but, after taxes not quite enough to push her into billionaire status.

That $600 million figure did not factor in increased ticket prices, merchandise, concessions or future international dates. When those factors are added, the tour could generate as much as $1.5 billion. Let's conservatively estimate $1 billion. After removing 25% for costs, $750 million would be left over for Taylor.

Taylor Swift owns $150 million worth of real estate around the US but her primary residence is in Tennessee. That's smart because Tennessee residents do not have to pay a state income tax. Assuming she would pay around 37% in total taxes (the highest Federal rate), Taylor's $750 million cut of the tour revenue would net out to $472.5 million. Still not quite enough to make her a billionaire.

Highest Grossing Tours of All Time

By our count, in order for Taylor to comfortably become a billionaire, the "Eras" tour will need to gross at least $1.3 billion. At that level, if we assume 25% is removed for costs and then another 37% goes to the IRS, Taylor would be left with $615 million. That amount combined with her current $400 million net worth would safely put Taylor into billionaire territory.

Is that even possible though?

For context, the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time belongs to Elton John. His "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour grossed $853 million. However, Elton's tour lasted from 2018 to 2023 and consisted of 293 shows. The "Eras" tour is currently scheduled to have 52 stops.

A better comparison would be The Rolling Stones' "No Filter" tour. That tour, which ran from 2017 to 2021, generated $546 million from 58 shows. I actually saw the Stones on this tour when they came to LA and played the Rose Bowl. The 90,000-person capacity stadium was sold out two nights in a row. When Taylor comes to LA in August, she'll play four shows at SoFi stadium, which has a 70,000 person capacity. I say all of this just to point out that the Stones tour was likely very comparable to what Taylor is embarking on right now. Could she generate $600 million? Sure. $700 million? Mayyyybe. I'm highly skeptical she'll come anywhere close to the $1.3 billion mark needed to hit billionaire status.

Below is a list of the highest grossing concert tours of all time. FYI, Taylor Swift's "Reputation" stadium tour of 2018 had 53 shows and generated $345 million. That would rank it the 15th highest-grossing tour in history.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road (2018–2023) Actual Gross: $853,000,000

Gross adjusted for inflation: $853,000,000

Shows: 293

Attendance: 5,500,000 Ed Sheeran – ÷ Tour (2017–19) Actual Gross: $776,200,000

Gross adjusted for inflation: $888,442,379

Shows: 255

Attendance: 8,796,567 U2 – U2 360° Tour (2009–11) Actual Gross: $736,421,584

Gross adjusted for inflation: $958,001,688

Shows: 110

Attendance: 7,272,046 Guns N' Roses – Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016–19) Actual Gross: $584,200,000

Gross adjusted for inflation: $668,678,225

Shows: 158

Attendance: 5,371,891 The Rolling Stones – A Bigger Bang Tour (2005–07) Actual Gross: $558,255,524

Gross adjusted for inflation: $787,883,017

Shows: 147

Attendance: 4,680,000 The Rolling Stones – No Filter Tour (2017–2021) Actual Gross: $546,515,799

Gross adjusted for inflation: $625,544,701

Shows: 58

Attendance: 2,867,799 Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016–17) Actual Gross: $523,033,675

Gross adjusted for inflation: $637,764,578

Shows: 114

Attendance: 5,389,586 Roger Waters – The Wall Live (2010–13) Actual Gross: $458,673,798

Gross adjusted for inflation: $576,225,340

Shows: 219

Attendance: 4,129,863 AC/DC – Black Ice World Tour (2008–10) Actual Gross: $441,121,000

Gross adjusted for inflation: $591,975,900

Shows: 167

Attendance: 4,846,965 Metallica – WorldWired Tour (2016–19)