Six Years After His Death, Nipsey Hussle's Estate Is Finally Settled And His Two Childred Are Set To Receive Millions

It has been more than six years since Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

In the immediate aftermath of his death, fans and supporters launched crowdfunding campaigns to help support his two children. His daughter Emani was around 10 years old at the time. His son Kross, whom he shared with Lauren London, was 2. Several celebrities also offered financial help, including former NFL star Reggie Bush.

The offers were appreciated, but Nipsey's family declined them. The reason was remarkable: his children were already financially secure. Nipsey had planned ahead, built real assets, and structured his affairs in a way that allowed his family to reject outside fundraising at the moment when public sympathy was at its peak.

That confidence now looks well-founded.

According to court filings viewed by TMZ, Nipsey Hussle's two children have finally received their shares of his estate. The exact dollar amounts were sealed, but court documents reportedly show that Emani and Kross each received 50% of an estate valued at an estimated $11 million.

For an artist who spent his career preaching ownership, long-term thinking, and economic independence, the settlement is a fitting final chapter.

Nipsey's Estate Value

At the time of his death in 2019, Nipsey Hussle had a net worth of $8 million. That estimate included cash, investments, business interests, real estate, trusts, and other assets he had accumulated during his lifetime.

Roughly a year and a half after his death, legal filings valued the formal probate estate at $4.2 million. On the surface, that appeared to be a much lower number. The filing, however, reportedly valued Nipsey's likeness at just $913,000 and excluded several major categories of wealth, including publishing, unreleased music, master recordings, and assets that had already been placed into trusts before his death.

Those exclusions help explain how a $4.2 million probate figure could exist alongside a larger overall estate value. Nipsey's financial legacy was tied to assets that went well beyond cash in a bank account.

One of the most important pieces was his music ownership. Unlike many artists, Nipsey owned his master recordings, giving his estate a direct economic interest in the long-term value of his catalog. He also had business interests connected to The Marathon Clothing company, valuable trademarks, and a brand rooted in the Crenshaw neighborhood that became even more powerful after his death.

TMZ reports that the estate, administered by Nipsey's brother Samuel Asghedom, better known as Blacc Sam, included cash and other assets. Those assets reportedly included a 2012 Chevy Suburban, interests in various businesses including The Marathon Clothing company, and trademarks.

A 50/50 Split Between His Children

Nipsey had two children. His daughter, Emani, was born from a previous relationship. His son, Kross Ermias Asghedom, was born in 2016 during Nipsey's relationship with Lauren London.

According to TMZ, both children have now received their shares of the estate. The exact dollar amounts were sealed, which is common in estate matters involving minors, but the split was reportedly equal: 50% to Emani and 50% to Kross.

Lauren London reportedly signed a document acknowledging receipt of money paid out for Kross' share. The distribution followed years of legal friction involving Emani's mother, Tanisha Foster, and the estate. Those issues were reportedly resolved last year, clearing the way for the payments.

If the reported $11 million valuation is accurate, each child is connected to a multimillion-dollar inheritance before accounting for taxes, legal fees, trusts, restrictions, or ongoing asset management. The final value could also evolve over time because parts of the estate are capable of producing future income.

The Marathon Continues

Nipsey Hussle built his public identity around ownership. He talked about buying property, controlling masters, investing in local businesses, and turning cultural influence into long-term wealth. His career was a case study in putting those ideas into practice.

The Marathon Clothing store became the clearest symbol of that philosophy. Located in the same South Los Angeles community where he grew up, the store represented his belief that wealth could be created locally and kept within the neighborhood. He also helped launch Vector 90, a co-working and STEM-focused space designed to give young people in South Los Angeles access to technology, mentorship, and entrepreneurship.

His 2018 album "Victory Lap" gave him the mainstream breakthrough he had been building toward for years. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and surged back up the charts after his death. Because Nipsey owned his masters, the continued interest in his catalog carried financial value for his estate, not only symbolic value for fans.

The reported estate settlement brings a long legal process closer to completion. Nipsey's brother guided the estate through years of administration, his children have now received their shares, and the assets he built during his lifetime have moved into the next generation.

Six years after his death, Nipsey Hussle's financial legacy reflects the same message he repeated throughout his career: own something, build something, and leave something behind.

The marathon really did continue.