Nichelle Nichols' Family Just Won A $13 Million Verdict Over Her Death, Unfortunately They May Only Collect $400,000

Nichelle Nichols spent decades being remembered as a symbol of progress, dignity, and possibility. As Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek," she helped change what millions of viewers thought a Black woman could be on television. She inspired future performers, worked with NASA to recruit women and minorities into the space program, and famously stayed on "Star Trek" after Martin Luther King Jr. personally told her how important her presence was.

But the final chapter of Nichols' life has now become the subject of a very different kind of headline.

A New Mexico jury has awarded Nichols' estate $13 million in a wrongful death case against Gila Regional Medical Center, the county-owned hospital where she was treated shortly before her death in 2022. Jurors found the hospital negligent after Nichols' family argued that medical providers failed to properly diagnose and treat signs of acute heart failure, failed to transfer her to a better-equipped facility, and discharged her to an assisted living center where she died just hours later.

The verdict sounds like a major victory for the family. But, unfortunately, according to the family's attorney, the actual payout from the hospital will only be a fraction of that headline number…

The Final Hours Of Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols died on July 30, 2022, at the age of 89. In the final years of her life, she had moved from Los Angeles to New Mexico to be closer to her son, Kyle Johnson.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by her estate, Nichols was taken to Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City after experiencing shortness of breath and other symptoms that her family claimed were consistent with acute heart failure. The complaint alleged that her condition required a full cardiac evaluation, proper hospital admission, specialist consultation, or transfer to a facility with more advanced cardiac resources.

Instead, the lawsuit claimed Nichols was placed in an observation unit and discharged the following day. She was then transported to an assisted living facility. According to the family's attorneys, she died about seven hours later.

The estate argued that the assisted living facility was not equipped to handle someone in Nichols' condition and that hospital staff should have known it was unsafe to discharge her there. The lawsuit also alleged that Gila Regional failed to secure an inpatient bed and failed to transfer her to another hospital, including one in Las Cruces, where more advanced cardiac care was available.

The Lawsuit's Allegations

The lawsuit painted a troubling picture of Nichols' final medical treatment. Her estate alleged that Gila Regional Medical Center "hired, credentialed, and inappropriately supervised unqualified medical providers" who were involved in her care.

The complaint claimed that Nichols' symptoms, imaging, and lab results pointed toward acute heart failure, but that the hospital failed to properly diagnose and treat her. Her attorneys argued that the hospital did not perform the cardiac work she needed, did not obtain appropriate specialist consultations, and did not transfer her to a facility with the staff and equipment necessary to evaluate her condition.

One of the most poignant details in the case came from Nichols' son. Johnson reportedly did not tell hospital staff that his mother was a famous actress because he did not want her to receive preferential treatment. His position was that the care she needed should have been available to anyone who walked through the door.

The $13 Million Verdict

After an eight-day trial in 6th Judicial District Court, jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning a $13 million verdict in favor of Nichols' estate.

For the family, the verdict was a public validation of their claims that Nichols went to the hospital for help and did not receive the care she needed. But the financial result is more complicated than the headline number suggests.

Because Gila Regional Medical Center is owned by Grant County, it is treated as a government-owned entity. Under New Mexico's Tort Claims Act, the family's attorney said the recovery from the hospital is expected to be limited to $400,000.

That means the $13 million verdict may function partly as a symbolic number: a jury's assessment of the harm, but not necessarily the amount the family will actually collect from the hospital.

A Second Lawsuit Is Still Pending

The hospital verdict may not be the end of the legal battle.

A separate lawsuit is reportedly still pending against HealthTech Management Services, the company that operated Gila Regional Medical Center under contract with Grant County at the time of Nichols' death.

HealthTech has denied responsibility in court filings, arguing that it is not a hospital facility, did not provide direct patient care to Nichols, and did not control the medical judgment of the licensed professionals who treated her.

That separate case could become the family's next major legal avenue after the verdict against the hospital.

Why Nichelle Nichols Mattered

The legal and financial details are important, but they are only part of the story.

Nichelle Nichols was one of the most important television performers of the 1960s. On "Star Trek," she played Lt. Nyota Uhura, the communications officer aboard the USS Enterprise. The role was groundbreaking because Uhura was not portrayed as a servant, stereotype, or background figure. She was intelligent, professional, composed, and central to the operation of the ship.

That mattered deeply at a time when Black women were rarely given dignified, authoritative roles on American television.

Nichols once considered leaving "Star Trek" for a Broadway opportunity. According to the story she told many times, Martin Luther King Jr. personally urged her to stay, telling her that her role was too important to abandon. He understood that millions of people were seeing something on television they had rarely seen before: a Black woman portrayed as an equal, a professional, and a vital member of the future.

Nichols also became part of television history in the 1968 "Star Trek" episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which featured a kiss between Uhura and Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner. The moment is often described as one of the first interracial kisses on American television.

After "Star Trek," Nichols used her fame for something even bigger than acting. Through her work with NASA, she helped recruit women and minorities into the space program. Her efforts have been credited with helping bring a more diverse generation of astronauts into NASA, including Sally Ride and Guion Bluford.